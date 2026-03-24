Wealth Solutions Report Names Top Women Industry Leaders Of 2026

Media Outlet Honors Women's History Month By Recognizing Industry-Changing Women Leaders

Recognition Part Of Fifth Annual Pathfinder Awards Series

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the fifth annual Top Women Industry Leaders in honor of Women's History Month, as part of its Pathfinder Awards series.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards honor executives who have demonstrated excellence from underrepresented communities and backgrounds in wealth management. Winners are selected according to their reputation and influence in the industry, dedication to wealth management, excellence demonstrated in their careers and the ability to serve as role models for those considering entering or already working in wealth management.

"It is always an honor to recognize outstanding achievement among women executives and professionals in our industry," said Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report. "This year's winners have demonstrated the highest standard of excellence and bring the accomplishments of women in wealth management to the forefront. Our industry has changed for the better because of their influence and the inspiration they provide."

In addition to recognizing top achievement in wealth management, the Pathfinder Awards also provide an opportunity for winners to address the industry on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Pathfinder Winners For 2026

In alphabetical order, the winners are:

Andree Mohr , President, Integrated Partners





, President, Integrated Partners Leslie Norman , Chief Technology Officer, Dynasty Financial Partners





, Chief Technology Officer, Dynasty Financial Partners Desireé Sii , Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Accounts, AssetMark





, Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Accounts, AssetMark Anne Marie Stonich , Chief Client Experience Officer, Coldstream





, Chief Client Experience Officer, Coldstream Lisandra Wilmott, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Savvy Wealth

"We are proud that our Pathfinder Awards have been part of the conversation around the advancement of women in wealth management," said WSR's Editor in Chief, Julius Buchanan. "Shortly after our inception, WSR began honoring outstanding professionals from underrepresented backgrounds and communities. This year, concurrently with the awards, we feature the winners in an article that takes an honest and probing look at where progress has – and has not – been made."

In February, WSR announced the first Pathfinder Awards of 2026, the Top Black Industry Leaders, coinciding with Black History Month. WSR also highlights industry excellence throughout the year via its recognition lists of executives and firms serving various industry niches and roles.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a B2B digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences. Its parent company is Finetric Media.

WSR's editorial team prides itself on its objectivity and independence in spotlighting actionable growth strategies, demystifying complex issues and showcasing the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of wealth management. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

Contact & Editorial Submissions

James Miller

Contributing Editor & Research Analyst

Wealth Solutions Report

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Solutions Report