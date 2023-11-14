Wealth Solutions Report Welcomes Brian Hamburger, Founder of MarketCounsel, To Editorial Advisory Board

News provided by

Wealth Solutions Report

14 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Veteran Wealth Management Attorney And Regulatory Expert To Broaden And Deepen Board Expertise

Board Expansion Reflects Continued Growth Of WSR's Community Of Wealth Management Industry Professionals, Entrepreneurs And Executives

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced that Brian Hamburger, a widely recognized wealth management industry leader – has joined its Editorial Advisory Board, which now encompasses 14 of the wealth management industry's top executives.

Since WSR's launch in April 2021, the Board has advised the media outlet's management team by contributing guidance, ideas and thought leadership from a broad range of professional and organizational backgrounds and perspectives, catalyzing growth for WSR in its service to wealth management audiences.

Hamburger is the founder, president and CEO of MarketCounsel Consulting and founder and chief counsel of the Hamburger Law Firm, having founded both firms back in 2000. MarketCounsel hosts the industry-leading conference each year, The MarketCounsel Summit. He is chairman of the MarketCounsel Foundation, a member of the Invest in Others board of directors and its executive committee, a pro bono leader for the Foundation for Financial Planning, and a member of the FINRA Dispute Resolution Board of Arbitrators. On top of all of that, Brian is an investor and board member of several fintech initiatives and a leading advocate for independent financial advisors.

Larry Roth, Founder and CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Brian Hamburger to our Editorial Advisory Board of industry leaders across the wealth management space. Brian's track record for successfully engaging with key decision-makers across the industry and regulatory spheres to advocate for wealth management firms and professionals more than speaks for itself. Equally important, in a heavily relationship-driven industry, Brian has pioneered new ways for industry participants to connect with one another and unlock greater opportunities to drive growth and success in their businesses. This is a mission and approach that the entire WSR team shares in common with Brian and his team at both the Hamburger Law Firm and MarketCounsel Consulting."

This selective expansion of WSR's Board reflects the outlet's intensifying growth over the course of the past year. The media outlet continues to reach an increasing number of readers and viewers through its expanding e-blasts, website publication, social media presence and video interviews, as well as opportunities for industry participants to connect through its sponsorship and advertising program, announced in March.

"As we expand in multimedia, readership, social media and sponsorship, we seek out the very best talent to contribute to WSR through our Board," said Mr. Roth. "Brian is an exemplary executive, and we are fortunate that he has joined us. His contributions will help bring out the best in WSR as we serve wealth management professionals with quality insights, analysis and commentary that drive growth."

In December 2022, Joan Khoury, Andy Kalbaugh and Bomy Hagopian joined WSR's Editorial Advisory Board. In October, WSR named the Top Hispanic Industry Leaders of 2023 as the final installment of its Pathfinder Awards for the year, and in December will announce its second annual Wealth Exemplar Awards.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/

Contact & Editorial Submissions

James Miller
Contributing Editor & Research Analyst
Wealth Solutions Report
[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Solutions Report

Also from this source

Wealth Solutions Report Concludes Second Annual Pathfinder Awards By Honoring Top Hispanic Industry Leaders Of 2023

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis –...

Wealth Solutions Report Continues Pathfinder Awards By Honoring Top AAPI Industry Leaders Of 2023

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis –...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.