Wealth Solutions Report Welcomes Brian Hamburger, Founder of MarketCounsel, To Editorial Advisory Board

Veteran Wealth Management Attorney And Regulatory Expert To Broaden And Deepen Board Expertise

Board Expansion Reflects Continued Growth Of WSR's Community Of Wealth Management Industry Professionals, Entrepreneurs And Executives

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced that Brian Hamburger, a widely recognized wealth management industry leader – has joined its Editorial Advisory Board, which now encompasses 14 of the wealth management industry's top executives.

Since WSR's launch in April 2021, the Board has advised the media outlet's management team by contributing guidance, ideas and thought leadership from a broad range of professional and organizational backgrounds and perspectives, catalyzing growth for WSR in its service to wealth management audiences.

Hamburger is the founder, president and CEO of MarketCounsel Consulting and founder and chief counsel of the Hamburger Law Firm, having founded both firms back in 2000. MarketCounsel hosts the industry-leading conference each year, The MarketCounsel Summit. He is chairman of the MarketCounsel Foundation, a member of the Invest in Others board of directors and its executive committee, a pro bono leader for the Foundation for Financial Planning, and a member of the FINRA Dispute Resolution Board of Arbitrators. On top of all of that, Brian is an investor and board member of several fintech initiatives and a leading advocate for independent financial advisors.

Larry Roth, Founder and CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Brian Hamburger to our Editorial Advisory Board of industry leaders across the wealth management space. Brian's track record for successfully engaging with key decision-makers across the industry and regulatory spheres to advocate for wealth management firms and professionals more than speaks for itself. Equally important, in a heavily relationship-driven industry, Brian has pioneered new ways for industry participants to connect with one another and unlock greater opportunities to drive growth and success in their businesses. This is a mission and approach that the entire WSR team shares in common with Brian and his team at both the Hamburger Law Firm and MarketCounsel Consulting."

This selective expansion of WSR's Board reflects the outlet's intensifying growth over the course of the past year. The media outlet continues to reach an increasing number of readers and viewers through its expanding e-blasts, website publication, social media presence and video interviews, as well as opportunities for industry participants to connect through its sponsorship and advertising program, announced in March.

"As we expand in multimedia, readership, social media and sponsorship, we seek out the very best talent to contribute to WSR through our Board," said Mr. Roth. "Brian is an exemplary executive, and we are fortunate that he has joined us. His contributions will help bring out the best in WSR as we serve wealth management professionals with quality insights, analysis and commentary that drive growth."

In December 2022, Joan Khoury, Andy Kalbaugh and Bomy Hagopian joined WSR's Editorial Advisory Board. In October, WSR named the Top Hispanic Industry Leaders of 2023 as the final installment of its Pathfinder Awards for the year, and in December will announce its second annual Wealth Exemplar Awards.

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

