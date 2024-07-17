Wealth Solutions Report Welcomes Marissa Fox-Foley to Editorial Advisory Board

Longtime Wealth Management Marketing Veteran Joins Exclusive Board Of Industry Leaders As Media Outlet Enters Fourth Year Of Accelerated Expansion

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the addition of Marissa Fox-Foley, Choreo's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, to its Editorial Advisory Board. After adding Ms. Fox-Foley, the Board now boasts 15 influential industry leaders.

WSR's Editorial Advisory Board has been a catalyst for the outlet's rapid growth by contributing perspectives, guidance and thought leadership from a wide range of professionals and organizational backgrounds. Founded in April 2021, WSR now reaches a broad audience of financial advisors and wealth management professionals across its social media, website and e-blast channels. The outlet recently crossed the 5,000 LinkedIn follower threshold.

Larry Roth, CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "I am excited Marissa has joined our Board. Her reputation in the industry as a marketing innovator and thought leader precedes her, and in the many years I have known Marissa, she has always acted with integrity and demonstrated an irrepressible passion for the industry. I cannot think of a better person to join our Board at this time to help propel us in our next stage of explosive growth."

Ms. Fox-Foley is an award-winning marketing executive with over 20 years of experience. At Choreo, she not only develops and executes integrated growth marketing strategies encompassing traditional and digital communication channels but also supports M&A strategy and the firm's training programs.

She played a key role in launching Choreo from a division of the CPA firm RSM US LLP to a national stand-alone brand that now operates in dozens of locations nationwide. She also helped build an employee-resource group dedicated to advancing career opportunities for women.

Previously, Ms. Fox-Foley was Head of Corporate and Brand Marketing at Cetera Financial Group and Executive Vice President of Marketing at LPL Financial.

Julius Buchanan, Editor in Chief of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "In three short years, WSR has cemented a prominent position in the wealth management industry, thanks largely to our Board's excellent advice and contributions. We are thankful for all they have done and continue to do, and we look forward to Marissa joining. We continue to pursue rapid growth as we enter our fourth year, and Marissa's experience growing and developing new organizational strengths and her in-depth knowledge of the industry make her the perfect executive to join our Board."

Late last year, WSR welcomed Brian Hamburger, Founder, President and CEO of MarketCounsel Consulting and Founder and Chief Counsel of the Hamburger Law Firm, to its Board. In January, it announced its second annual Wealth Exemplar Awards and recently named three installments of its annual Pathfinder Awards series honoring excellence among underrepresented groups in wealth management, in celebration of Black History Month, Women's History Month and AAPI Heritage Month.

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

