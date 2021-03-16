Wealth Technology Visionaries Share Valuable Industry Insights Through Upcoming Video Series

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Wealth Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Management Group of Companies, announced the imminent release of a 5-episode video series -- "Wealth Technology Viewpoints" -- which offers meaningful insights into the most significant challenges facing today's industry leaders, including:

What should executive leaders be doing to set up their firms for success?

What is the most surprising trend in the industry today?

Why do financial services companies stick with legacy technologies?

What challenges are financial services companies missing or overlooking?

What is the number one issue facing financial services companies today?

The series is moderated by Lori Hardwick, CEO Wealth Tech, Red Rock Strategic Partners, who engaged with a panel of visionary consultants to interactively discuss their unique perspectives on the current and future states of wealth management technology. The all-star panel of visionaries includes:

April Rudin (CEO, The Rudin Group)

(CEO, The Rudin Group) Craig Iskowitz (Founder and CEO, Ezra Group )

(Founder and CEO, ) Gavin Spitzner (President, Wealth Consulting Partners)

(President, Wealth Consulting Partners) Joel Bruckenstein (Founder, t3 Consulting Services)

(Founder, t3 Consulting Services) Vasyl Soloshchuk (CEO, Insart and WealthTech Club)

Episode 1 of the "Wealth Technology Viewpoints'' video series will be released this week through various social media outlets, and the full video will be available for viewing at www.silverwealthtechnologies.com. Subsequent episodes will be released in the coming months.

ABOUT SILVER WEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Recognized by CIO Applications as a "Top 25 FinTech Solution Provider," Silver Wealth Technologies offers Wealth Harmony -- the first-of-its-kind foundational data platform that maximizes operational efficiencies, delivers value-add analytics and functionality, and empowers unique wealth management solutions. Amplify your data with Wealth Harmony and break free from today's restrictive, inefficient, and low-value legacy platform models. For more information, visit silverwealthtechnologies.com.

ABOUT SILVER MANAGEMENT GROUP of COMPANIES

Founded in 1991, Silver Management Group of Companies is a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry. The Silver team applies decades of securities industry and software development experience, along with a passion for solving real-world problems, to deliver cost-effective brokerage operations and wealth management solutions for our clients. Silver's strategic partners provide complementary services, software, and market data to enhance Silver solutions. Silver's proprietary software solutions are currently used by some of the world's most respected financial institutions to accurately and securely process tens of millions of investment accounts and trillions in assets. For more information, please call (800) 319-6865 or visit silvermanagement.com.

