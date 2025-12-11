Wealth Write.Up Earns SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Enhancing Security for Canadian Accounting Firms

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Write.Up, a Canadian leader in AI-powered investment accounting software, announced today it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 certification. This achievement validates that Wealth Write.Up meets the highest standards for data security, privacy, and operational integrity. The certification enhances the company's ability to protect sensitive financial data for accounting firms, family offices, and wealth management professionals operating in regulated industries across Canada.

"Receiving SOC 2 Type 1 certification marks a major milestone for us and our clients," said Brian McGlynn, CEO of Wealth Write.Up. "It means we have formally demonstrated to an independent auditor that our controls are designed and implemented to protect our clients' data from day one. For accounting firms, family offices, and investment professionals across Canada, this places their information in a secure environment built for precision, reliability, and compliance.""Our clients' trust us with their most sensitive financial information," added McGlynn. "This certification reinforces our leadership in secure, cloud-based accounting technology designed to meet the unique data residency and compliance needs of Canada's financial sector."

SOC 2 Type 1 is an independent audit framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It evaluates whether a company's systems and controls are properly designed to protect data security, privacy, and availability. For technology providers serving financial professionals, this certification confirms that internal practices meet rigorous standards for protecting client data from unauthorized access or misuse.

Wealth Write.Up is a Canadian-built investment accounting platform designed for accounting firms, family offices, and wealth management professionals. The platform simplifies complex investment accounting, such as multi-custodian and multi-currency transactions, while delivering accurate financial reporting, audit-ready records, and deep client insights.

Because Wealth Write.Up clients handle high value data for accounting and tax-sensitive reporting, security and data sovereignty are core to Wealth Write.Up's mission. The company ensures all client data is securely hosted within Canada, adhering to Canadian privacy laws and regulatory expectations.

Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification validates that Wealth Write.Up's infrastructure and internal controls meet globally recognized standards for data protection and operational excellence. For firms operating in regulated industries, this milestone demonstrates that the platform not only delivers accuracy and efficiency but also upholds the highest standards of trust, transparency, and compliance in safeguarding client information.

Wealth Write.Up is a Canadian-based investment accounting software platform designed for professional services firms, family offices, holding companies and investment firms. For over 25 years, the solution has helped organizations simplify complex investment accounting including multi-custodian and multi-currency transactions, while delivering precise financial reporting and actionable insights. Trusted by 250+ organizations and used by 1,800+ professionals, Wealth Write.Up offers cloud-based access with data hosted in Canada. The platform is purpose-built to meet the compliance and performance needs of the Canadian market.

