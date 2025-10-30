Wealthbox Announces Launch of AI Notetaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces its AI Notetaker is now available, following a successful pilot program. This marks the debut of the first advisor-focused meeting assistant natively embedded within an industry-leading CRM, enabling financial advisors to prepare, document, and follow up on client meetings—all without ever leaving Wealthbox.

Purpose-built for the workflows of modern advisory firms and uniquely fused within Wealthbox's CRM components, the Wealthbox AI Notetaker brings the power of artificial intelligence directly into daily operations, helping advisors save time, improve documentation accuracy, and strengthen client relationships.

Unlike third-party note-taking tools that require users to toggle between platforms, the Wealthbox AI Notetaker is built directly into the CRM. Every transcript, note, and follow-up task stays securely connected to client records, streamlining compliance and enhancing productivity. This seamless addition reinforces Wealthbox's reputation as the modern CRM for financial advisors, combining simplicity with innovation.

"The Wealthbox AI Notetaker is built natively into the CRM, which means advisors can save countless hours and deliver a client experience that drives real growth," said Eric Negron, CEO and Wealth Advisor at Forefront Wealth Partners. "It captures every detail from client meetings and organizes them right inside Wealthbox, so advisors can focus on the conversation instead of taking notes. It's like rocket fuel for advisor follow-through—and because it's native to Wealthbox, it removes friction and transforms the CRM into a true growth engine."

Key capabilities of the Wealthbox AI Notetaker

Automatic Meeting Transcription : Generate complete, searchable transcripts without manual note-taking.

: Generate complete, searchable transcripts without manual note-taking. AI-Generated Summaries & Follow-Ups : Review concise recaps and send professional follow-up emails in seconds.

: Review concise recaps and send professional follow-up emails in seconds. Collaborative Notepad : Build agendas, capture notes, and keep participants aligned in a shared space.

: Build agendas, capture notes, and keep participants aligned in a shared space. Collaborators : Add assistants or team members for visibility and shared context at no extra cost.

: Add assistants or team members for visibility and shared context at no extra cost. Context-Aware Task Suggestions: Turn AI-generated insights into Wealthbox Tasks with a single click.

Start Using the Wealthbox AI Notetaker Today

Wealthbox users can enable the AI Notetaker directly within the new "Meetings" feature to start capturing and summarizing meeting insights immediately.

To see the AI Notetaker in action, join Wealthbox for a live webinar on Tuesday, November 4th at 2:00 PM ET .

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is recognized for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology enables financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to effectively manage client relationships and streamline operations, ultimately driving growth in their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

SOURCE Wealthbox