Wealthcare Adds More Than Half a Billion Dollars in AUM from New Advisors in 2021

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare's assets under management ("AUM") for its registered investment advisors ("RIAs") has now reached $4.8 billion in total AUM. In 2021, Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, added 18 new advisors who now have access to its robust set of tech-enabled services, bringing the firm up to more than 165 advisors in total.

These new advisors bring their unique skill sets and immense experience, deepening the bench of talented advisors affiliated with the firm. Each have chosen Wealthcare's model of supported independence and the goals-connected approach to financial planning and investing. They include:

Jeffrey Falke (Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC)

(Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC) Katrina Falke (Denali Wealth Management)

(Denali Wealth Management) Tom Richards and Mark Miller (Miller-Richards Wealth Management LLC)

and (Miller-Richards Wealth Management LLC) Tom Corenevsky (Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC)

(Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC) Christopher Becks (Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC)

(Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC) Frank Galzarano and Mark Dougherty (GDI Private Wealth Advisors)

and (GDI Private Wealth Advisors) Todd Davis , William Thornton , Terry Miller (Wiser Wealthcare, Inc.)

, , (Wiser Wealthcare, Inc.) Eugene (EJ) Long, William (Bill) Corr , Robert (Bob) Richards (Long Financial Group)

, (Long Financial Group) Ayad Amary (Wealthcare of The Lehigh Valley )

(Wealthcare of The ) Stephen Paluck (Paluck Capital Management)

(Paluck Capital Management) Sy Jacobs (Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC)

"The Wealthcare team has been thrilled to welcome these talented advisors over the last year," said Matt Regan, Wealthcare President. "Our mission is to continuously improve our advisors' lives by providing them with the infrastructure, technology and resources they need to give their clients the best experience possible. Our ability to attract and retain high-quality advisors speaks to that commitment and we look forward to continuing to partner with our advisors to ensure that we're fulfilling that goal."

Through their new affiliation with Wealthcare, these advisors are able to utilize the firm's tech-enabled solutions that help advisors to cost-effectively scale and improve the client experience in their practice

Wealthcare's full-service platform GDX360® provides advisors the ability to embrace independence and run their own practice without sacrificing high-quality financial service. Wealthcare's team and tools allows these advisors to devote more of their time to meaningful conversations with clients instead of handling back-office tasks.

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 20 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, 'Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – 'Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare is comprised of two RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC and Wealthcare Capital Management LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About Financeware

Financeware is an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. The company's set of broad capabilities span financial market data, wealth management workflow processing, and tech-enabled RIA services. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware combines the rich competencies and market leadership of its three businesses QUODD, VMS and Wealthcare and leverages go-to-market and operational synergies across the platform. Learn more at www.financeware.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com

