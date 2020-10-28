Wealthcare Announces Integration with SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare, an innovator in wealth management, tech-enabled advisor solutions, and a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced a new integration with SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform. Through this integration, Black Diamond clients will have access to Wealthcare's groundbreaking GDX360® goals-driven planning and investment management platform.

"Partnering with Wealthcare empowers firms to further customize their client's financial plans," said Justin Wayne, Head of Black Diamond Partnerships and Integrations at SS&C Advent. "A comprehensive plan then helps advisors facilitate in-depth client conversations and foster long-lasting relationships."

The GDX360 platform from Wealthcare synchronizes financial planning, investment strategies, goals-driven advice, operations, and compliance. The integration between the GDX360 platform and Black Diamond allows advisors to make real-time updates to client plans by leveraging details such as relationships, accounts, and holdings.

"Black Diamond is a well-respected industry leader, and through our integration, we will be able to provide their advisors access to our proprietary goals-driven experience," says Matt Regan, President of Wealthcare. "We are thrilled to introduce our planning solution to a whole new set of advisors, who will see the benefits of comprehensive goals-driven planning as well as the option of a fully integrated goals-based investment framework. We look forward to working with Black Diamond as a partner in transforming the way that their advisors provide value to their clients' lives."

ABOUT WEALTHCARE

For over 20 years Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, has enabled advisors to transform theoretical plans into life-changing realities using our patented goals-driven process, GDX360®. Wealthcare holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers advisory firms and independent advisors to grow their business using this proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, trading, and investing – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare's tech-enabled offering services both fee-only and hybrid advisors through its two RIAs. Wealthcare is a Financeware platform company with over $3 billion in AUM across both RIAs and serves more than 130 affiliated advisors. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com

About Financeware

Financeware is an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. The company's set of broad capabilities span financial market data, wealth management workflow processing, and tech-enabled RIA services. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware combines the rich competencies and market leadership of its three businesses QUODD, VMS and Wealthcare and leverages go-to-market and operational synergies across the platform. Learn more at www.financeware.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

ABOUT SS&C TECHNOLOGIES

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

