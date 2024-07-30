Wealthcare Announces Record-Breaking Growth and Milestones in First-Half of 2024

RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management (Wealthcare), a technology-enabled RIA that supports independent financial advisors and a NewSpring Holding platform company, is thrilled to announce unprecedented growth and significant milestones achieved in the first half of 2024. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Wealthcare's sustained momentum underscores its commitment to empowering advisors, driving growth, and providing unparalleled service to clients.

Key Highlights of Wealthcare's Remarkable 2024 Achievements:

Continued Growth Across Affiliation Channels: Wealthcare has experienced robust expansion across all affiliation channels. The firm has already surpassed its previous recruiting record in the 1099 channel. In the 'direct' channel, Wealthcare has successfully completed its fourth acquisition. Additionally, existing advisors continue to grow organically at more than double the industry average. Surpassing $7 Billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management (AUM): For the first time in its history, Wealthcare has exceeded $7 billion in regulatory AUM, a testament to the firm's strategic vision and the trust placed in it by clients and advisors alike. Exceeding $500 Million in Advisor-Driven Models: Wealthcare's innovative solution, 'advisor-driven models,' has surpassed $500 million . This solution empowers advisors who prefer utilizing their own models while outsourcing trading and rebalancing, reflecting Wealthcare's flexibility and commitment to meeting diverse advisor needs. Welcoming Nine New Advisor Firms: In the first six months of 2024, Wealthcare has added nine esteemed advisor firms to its network, further strengthening its community and expanding its reach. Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence: As Wealthcare celebrates its 25th anniversary, the firm remains steadfast in its mission to empower advisors, drive growth, and deliver exceptional service to clients. The accomplishments of the first half of the year set a strong foundation for continued success and innovation in the years ahead.

"Wealthcare's achievements in the first half of 2024 highlight our dedication to supporting our advisors and clients," said President and CEO Matt Regan. "We are proud of our growth and the milestones we have reached, and we are excited about the future. Our commitment to empowering advisors, driving growth, and providing unparalleled service through our flexible solutions remains stronger than ever."

As Wealthcare continues to grow and innovate, it remains focused on delivering exceptional value and support to its advisors and clients. The firm looks forward to building on its successes, exploring new opportunities in the financial advisory landscape, and welcoming additional advisors to the Wealthcare community.

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology 25 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare is comprised of two RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC and Wealthcare Capital Management LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

