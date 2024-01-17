Wealthcare Highlights Strong Advisor Growth and Strategic Acquisition in 2023

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management (Wealthcare), a technology-enabled RIA that supports independent financial advisors and a NewSpring Holding platform company, proudly announces its remarkable achievements and significant milestones attained throughout 2023. The firm's commitment to excellence, innovation, and client-centric practices has positioned Wealthcare as a standout performer in the financial services industry.

Positive Momentum in Advisor Recruiting and Growth: The firm added an impressive 14 new advisor groups to its affiliated channel, managing over a half-billion dollars, the highest annual total in the firm's history.



Strategic Acquisitions: Wealthcare completed its third successful M&A deal, the acquisition of Sommers Financial Management. This strategic move further strengthens the firm's direct channel and underscores its commitment to providing flexible affiliation solutions for financial advisors and firms.



Exceptional Organic Growth by Advisors: Wealthcare advisors achieved another year of remarkable organic growth, surpassing the industry average by more than double and boasting a growth rate exceeding 10% annually.



Enhancements to Core Planning Software: The commitment to innovation was evident as Wealthcare introduced several new features to its core planning software. The additions include proactive planning tools designed to empower advisors in better serving their clients and enhancing the overall planning experience.



*Recognition by Industry Publications: Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the Fourth Straight Year: Wealthcare proudly maintains its position among Barron's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisors, a testament to the firm's consistent excellence.





FA Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms: Recognized as one of the top 50 fastest-growing firms by FA Magazine, Wealthcare continues to set the pace for industry growth.





Advisor Hub's Top 100 RIAs to Watch: Acknowledged as one of Advisor Hub's Top 100 RIAs to Watch, Wealthcare's innovative approach and future potential are recognized within the industry.





Forbes America's Top RIA Firm for 2023: Wealthcare secured a place in Forbes' prestigious list of America's Top RIA Firms, a testament to the firm's dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

Wealthcare's President and CEO, Matt Regan remarked on the achievements: "The home office team at Wealthcare continues to provide a unique value proposition for independent advisors that are focused on excellent client outcomes and the growth of enterprise value in their practices. We appreciate the hard work of our employees and the trust that our advisors place in us".

As Wealthcare steps into 2024, marking its 25th anniversary, the firm remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering advisors, driving growth, and providing unparalleled service to clients. The achievements of the past year set the stage for continued success and innovation in the years ahead.

*Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client, nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. No fees were paid for consideration for inclusion in rankings, ratings, and recognitions, and generally, assessments are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor.

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology 25 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, 'Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – 'Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare is comprised of two RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC and Wealthcare Capital Management LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About NewSpring Holdings



NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

