WealthCharts Launches Essentials Exclusive on Tradier to Empower Traders with Better Analysis Tools and Education

Qualifying Tradier Brokerage Accounts shall have exclusive free access to for to WealthCharts Essentials, which includes a curated set of indicators, analysis tools, and scanners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier, a leading global retail brokerage firm serving Active Traders through its platforms and an extensive API powered investing community, today announced an expansion of its technology partnership with WealthCharts through the launch of WealthCharts Essentials. The Essentials Package shall include an extensive range of technical analysis tools, robust list of indicators and importantly a scanner that has been built with an active trader in mind. WealthCharts Essentials is intended to serve an active trader with identification of market patterns and rapid discovery of trading opportunities. Traders can now count on advanced technical and fundamental analysis platform to conduct diligence potential trading ideas.

"WealthCharts was built on a strong belief that retail traders should be empowered with better technology and content. We are pleased to announce this integration with Tradier as a part of that mission to create an easy to access technical platform. WealthCharts is intended to serve as a better alternative to legacy brokerage and analysis platforms in the market. We built it with a Trader-First mindset," said Rob Hoffman, CEO of WealthCharts.

"Rob Hoffman and WealthCharts team have had a great record of driving innovation and partnering with retail traders to create value. We are super excited at Tradier to enable WealthCharts and its vast customer base on their journey to create a community centered around next gen-technology and education," said Dan Raju, CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Tradier. "We are humbled that industry leaders like WealthCharts trust Tradier to launch and serve their customer base."

About Tradier, Inc.

Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve platform providers, advisors, developers, and individual investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules, and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences. Tradier powers over one hundred retail active trading platforms, accounts from 150 plus countries and serving sixty plus noted educational partnerships. Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low-cost trading, and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empower third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.

About Tradier Brokerage Inc.

Tradier Brokerage, Inc. — a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. The Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice — at simple and competitive prices.

About WealthCharts, Inc.

WealthCharts brings cutting-edge tools, competition-tested strategies, and automated algorithmic analysis to retail traders and long-term investors. WealthCharts is built to be the next generation trading platform, built by traders for traders. Traders can build their watchlists of favorite symbols to keep close track of them and their changes and quickly use advanced technical analysis tools to create an edge for themselves.

For more information on Tradier, please visit www.tradier.com.

