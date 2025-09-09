WealthCounsel Launches Advisors Forum to Help Financial Advisors Master Estate Planning

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthCounsel LLC, the market-leading provider of estate planning drafting solutions and education, is excited to announce the launch of its new Advisors Forum membership. This comprehensive offering is designed to equip financial advisors with the education, tools, and community needed to become indispensable resources for their clients' estate planning needs.

Advisors Forum offers a robust curriculum and a suite of benefits to help financial advisors deepen their expertise and gain a competitive edge. Members can earn the Certified Trust & Estate Wealth Advisor (CTEWA) designation, a professional certification that validates their knowledge of the estate planning lifecycle, from initial planning to estate and postdeath administration.

"Today's clients are looking for more holistic financial guidance that extends beyond traditional investment strategies," said WealthCounsel CEO Henna Shah. "Advisors Forum provides financial advisors with education and resources to confidently navigate the complexities of estate planning, solidifying their role as trusted, multigenerational advisors. This not only enhances their value to clients but also distinguishes them from their peers."

Key benefits of Advisors Forum membership include the following:

Advisors Forum is a powerful solution for financial advisors looking to elevate their practice by integrating estate planning into their financial planning services. By mastering this critical area, advisors can better serve clients, attract new business, and build lasting, trusting relationships.

About WealthCounsel

For more than 25 years, WealthCounsel has been the leading provider of comprehensive legal document drafting software, education, and practice development solutions for estate planning attorneys. We have now tailored our expertise to assist financial advisors in building a more holistic financial planning practice. Committed to providing innovative tools and continuing education resources, WealthCounsel empowers professionals to deliver the highest level of service to their clients. For more information, visit WealthCounsel.com.

