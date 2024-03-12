WealthFeed Secures $2 Million of Funding to Launch its Direct-to-Advisor AI-Powered Money-in-Motion Platform

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthFeed Inc ("WealthFeed"), the cutting-edge AI-powered organic growth platform for Financial Advisors, proudly announces the successful closure of a $2 million funding round. Strategic investors include Thicket Ventures and executives from the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), Investment Banking and Private Equity sectors. Concurrent with the investment, Justin Wisz and Joe Jolson will join WealthFeed's Board of Directors. The round reflects the confidence that industry leaders have placed in WealthFeed's distinctive value proposition, and is poised to drive the platform's growth initiatives, further enhancing its use of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to assist Financial Advisors in expanding their market footprint.

WealthFeed, the financial services spin-off of Catalyze AI which has served over 1,700 real estate and financial services customers, provides an AI-powered Money-in-Motion platform empowering Financial Advisors to grow their book of business, increase client retention and grow wallet-share with current clients. The platform boasts a dynamic money-in-motion prospect database, offering Advisors extensive filtering capabilities to identify high-converting prospect opportunities, in real time. Additionally, the WealthFeed platform enables Advisors to enrich their current client/prospect database with financial data, contact information, and other impactful insights, allowing them to prioritize and convert prospects at a higher rate. Lastly, the AI-powered platform provides Advisors with real-time alerts of money-in-motion taking place within their current client base, enhancing client retention and asset aggregation opportunities.

"The trust demonstrated by our investors validates the exciting potential of our WealthFeed platform. This funding milestone fuels our mission to equip Advisors and enterprises with a platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and big data to help grow their book of business, increase client retention, and grow wallet-share with current clients. Everyone in wealth management recognizes that 'money-in-motion' sparks asset gathering opportunities, yet historically, no scalable means existed for capturing these moments. WealthFeed solves this by leveraging advanced analytics and AI to empower Advisors to not only identify high-converting prospects experiencing liquidity events in real time, but also enrich their current contacts with valuable information and monitor existing opportunities within their book of business," said WealthFeed's Co-Founder and CEO, Sam Kendree.

"This capital round gets us one step closer to providing every Advisor with a toolkit of solutions to help solve organic growth problems that have existed for decades," comments Kendree. "We set out to democratize AI and big data within the Financial Advisory space, from the one-person IBD shops to the national RIAs, enabling them with an easy-to-use application that promotes relevant financial advice and the creation of life-shaping connections."

Based in New York City, WealthFeed is a leading SaaS Business Development platform for Financial Service Professionals. Leveraging advanced AI and data analytics, WealthFeed empowers Financial Advisors to grow their book of business, increase client retention, and grow wallet-share with current clients through our AI-powered Money-in-Motion platform. For more information, visit www.wealthfeed.com .

