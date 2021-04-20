Wealthfront Delivers on Self-Driving Money™ Vision, Changing the Way We Manage Money Forever

"The way the financial system is designed makes it nearly impossible to properly manage your money, but at Wealthfront we've streamlined it using software. Now that automation can carry out our clients' financial decisions, they will see enormously better outcomes," said Dan Carroll, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Wealthfront. "We believe Self-Driving Money™ is going to propel the financial success of Gen Z and Millennial investors by removing stress and inertia once and for all from financial decisions, instead optimizing every dollar they earn."

Clients who direct deposit into a Wealthfront Cash Account will immediately enjoy the benefits of Self-Driving Money™. Wealthfront can continuously monitor clients' cash flows to ensure that bills are paid and savings are instantly routed into the right investment accounts based on pre-set savings goals. With the features being released today, clients can even have Wealthfront organize their money into different savings buckets like an emergency fund, home down payment, vacation fund, etc. All money routing happens immediately and simultaneously across different account destinations.

The automation Wealthfront has delivered makes its Cash Account unique in the market and also increases the efficiency and value of the company's investment service by giving clients more time in the market. For example, a client no longer needs to wait up to three business days for their money to reach their investment account. Instead their savings are now invested instantly and automatically from the Wealthfront Cash Account.

To access Self-Driving Money™, anyone can open a Wealthfront Cash Account with just $1. The Wealthfront Cash Account offers a debit card with access to free ATMs and FDIC insurance up to $1 million through Wealthfront's partner banks. To get started visit www.wealthfront.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront integrates banking and investing to make it delightfully easy to grow your wealth. They provide all of the financial services you need like interest checking that offers an ATM/debit card as well as low-cost investment management, one-click loans and free financial planning tools. The company recently delivered on it's Self-Driving Money™ vision to automate your savings plan so you don't need to worry about monitoring accounts and moving money around. Wealthfront was named best account for cash management by NerdWallet and best robo-advisor by both NerdWallet and Investopedia. To learn more please visit www.wealthfront.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play .

Disclosure:

We've partnered with Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, to bring you checking features.

Checking features for the Cash Account are subject to identity verification by Green Dot Bank. Debit Card is optional and must be requested. Wealthfront Cash Account Visa® Debit Card is issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. Green Dot Bank operates under the following registered trade names: GO2bank, GoBank, Green Dot Bank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage. Wealthfront products and services are not provided by Green Dot Bank. Green Dot is a registered trademark of Green Dot Corporation. ©2021 Green Dot Corporation. All rights reserved.

Cash Account is offered by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC ("Wealthfront Brokerage"), a Member of FINRA / SIPC . Neither Wealthfront Brokerage nor any of its affiliates are a bank, and Cash Account is not a checking or savings account. We convey funds to partner banks who accept and maintain deposits, provide the interest rate, and provide FDIC insurance. Investment management and advisory services are provided by Wealthfront Advisers LLC ("Wealthfront Advisers"), an SEC registered investment adviser, and financial planning tools are provided by Wealthfront Software LLC ("Wealthfront").

One click loans refers to our Portfolio Line of Credit which is a margin lending product offered exclusively to clients of Wealthfront Advisers by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC. You should consider the risks and benefits specific to margin when evaluating your options. Learn more about these risks in the Margin Handbook .

Nerdwallet and Investopedia (the "Solicitors") receive cash compensation for referring potential clients to Wealthfront Advisers, LLC ("Wealthfront Advisers") via advertisements placed on their respective websites. The Solicitors and Wealthfront Advisers are not affiliated with one another and have no formal relationship outside of the solicitation arrangement.

The information contained in this communication is provided for general informational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment or tax advice. Nothing in this communication should be construed as tax advice, a solicitation or offer, or recommendation, to buy or sell any security. Any links provided to other server sites are offered as a matter of convenience and are not intended to imply that Wealthfront Advisers or its affiliates endorses, sponsors, promotes and/or is affiliated with the owners of or participants in those sites, or endorses any information contained on those sites, unless expressly stated otherwise.

All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of money you invest, and past performance does not guarantee future performance. Please see our Full Disclosure for important details.

Wealthfront, Wealthfront Advisers and Wealthfront Brokerage are wholly owned subsidiaries of Wealthfront Corporation.

© 2021 Wealthfront Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Wealthfront

