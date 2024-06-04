WealthManagement.com Announces Finalists for the 2024 Industry Awards

Judges recognize 287 organizations for their outstanding support of financial advisor success from more than 1,000 nominations

Expanded awards program in 2024 includes new categories to recognize innovation in the RIA space, as well as in philanthropic initiatives, as clients seek new solutions for charitable giving and estate planning

Winners to be announced during awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 5, 2024

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, today announces the finalists for its 2024 Industry Awards (the "Wealthies"), the first awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. View the full list of finalists.

A record-breaking number of nominations was submitted for the 10th Annual Industry Awards — over 1,000 entries were received from more than 400 companies. Two hundred eighty-seven organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the firm or individual categories in this year's awards program.

2024 Awards program was expanded to recognize firms pioneering innovation in the RIA space & philanthropic initiatives. Post this

In 2024, 132 companies submitted a nomination for the first time, and 76 of these firms were named finalists. 104 firms were recognized for outstanding achievement in multiple categories: leading the way with the most finalist awards were Cambridge (6); Envestnet (5); Janus Henderson (5); Nationwide (5); Orion (5); Snappy Kraken (5); SS&C (5); Advyzon (4); Apex Fintech Solutions (4); Asset-Map (4); CAIS (4); Catchlight (4); Cetera Financial Group (4); Cohen & Steers (4); Interactive Brokers (4); Laserfiche (4); Nitrogen (4); Raymond James (4); Sora Finance, Inc. (4); United Planners Financial Services (4); Vanilla (4) and Voya Financial (4).

The Industry Awards program was expanded in 2024 to recognize organizations pioneering innovation in the RIA space, as well as in philanthropic initiatives, as clients seek new solutions for charitable giving and estate planning.

"Now in its tenth year, this awards program has grown larger and more comprehensive, and truly reflects the trends and currents moving the industry forward and empowering financial advisors," said David Armstrong, executive director of content and user engagement for Informa Connect's Wealth Management Group. "But the mission statement remains the same. We want to put a spotlight on the best work being done across the wealth management ecosystem to help financial advisors build better businesses and ultimately create better outcomes for their clients. The judges are not looking at the merits of the companies themselves, rather they are evaluating the most recent work these companies have done, work that advisors use to secure and enhance the financial future for millions of end clients, and empowers them to live the lives they want."

Winners of the 2024 Industry Awards will be announced on September 5, 2024, at a dinner gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Preceding the evening festivities, c-level executives from finalist firms will gather for a full afternoon of technology discussions and networking events — including CTO buyers' panels led by key purchasing influencers at power users of wealth tech, executive roundtables on the future of advisor tech, and think tanks on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong chose the finalists and will determine the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

For updates on the 2024 Industry Awards, visit WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Awards.

