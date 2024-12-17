WealthManagement.com Announces the "Ten to Watch in 2025"

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthManagement.com is proud to unveil its annual "Ten to Watch" list for 2025, spotlighting ten exceptional professionals poised to shape the future of the wealth management industry. This year's individuals represent a diverse range of expertise, from innovative financial technology to transformative wealth strategies, showcasing the breadth of talent driving the sector forward.

Meet the Ten to Watch in 2025:

Jason Barber, Founder, Uptick Partners

Stephen Chen, CEO, Boldin, NewRetirement

Caitlin Douglas, Founding Partner and COO, Elevation Point

Stephanie Drescher, Partner, Chief Client and Product Development Officer, Apollo Global Management

Aly Kassim-Lakha, Founder and CEO, Aspen Standard Wealth

Jacqueline Martinez, Managing Partner, Alaris Acquisitions

Vanessa Martinez, CEO and Managing Partner, Expressive Wealth

Eden Ovadia, Co-founder and CEO, FINNY AI

Kyle Wiggs, Co-founder and CEO, UX Wealth Partners

Dien Yuen, CEO, Daylight Advisors

"We think the individuals here, in different ways and to different degrees, are building companies or pushing forward new initiatives that will have an outsized impact on the business of financial advice over the next few years," said David Armstrong, Director of Editorial Strategy and Operations, Wealth Management Group. "Each bear watching in that they are at the forefront of trends that will touch every advisor."

Full profiles of each honoree are available at WealthManagement.com.

The Ten to Watch list is not determined by age, career tenure, or social media presence. It includes seasoned industry veterans breaking new ground and emerging talents early in their careers. This is not a popularity contest, nor is it influenced by self-promotion, marketing campaigns, or public nominations. There was no application process, voting, or polling involved. Instead, the list reflects the WealthManagement.com editorial team's insights, drawn from their extensive industry coverage, professional discussions, and interactions with trusted contacts across the wealth management sector. This inherently subjective approach ensures the list highlights individuals making a meaningful impact and shaping the future of the industry.

