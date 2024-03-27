WealthManagement.com Named a Finalist for Three 2024 Jesse H. Neal Awards

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthManagement.com is named a finalist for three 2024 Jesse H. Neal Awards: Best Industry Coverage: RIAs; Best News Coverage, and Best Media Brand.

"We're honored to once again be a finalist for the Neal Awards, and I'm particularly proud of the categories in which WealthManagement.com is a finalist," said Wealth Management Group's director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong. "The categories we have been recognized in reflect the collaborative nature of our work. While these are journalism awards, the recognition is shared by all for efforts that span the website, our editorial coverage, podcasts and videos, our research, and our events."

WealthManagement.com's entry for Best Industry Coverage was its coverage of the RIA industry in total, including news articles, research, podcasts, and the RIA Edge 100 List.

For Best News Coverage, WealthManagement.com entered its coverage of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. WealthManagement.com coverage of the financial advisors caught up in the regional banking crisis last year was executed with contributions from the entire editorial team. WealthManagement.com Senior Reporter Patrick Donachie's article led our submission package for this entry, while managing editor Diana Britton set up a data center to follow the SVB advisor diaspora.

The Best Range of Work by a Media Brand category recognizes the quality of the sum total of WealthManagement.com output as a media brand covering the business of financial advice, including editorial, research, events and marketing. Special recognition goes to content production manager Michael Samuels for his digital finesse, to digital product director Kelly Lambert for her in-depth knowledge of our digital products and research, and to the events team for the Wealth Management Industry Awards portal.

The 2024 Neal Award winners will be announced and honored at a New York City luncheon on April 26.

