WealthManagement.com Names Mark Mersman a Finalist for Chief Marketing Officer of the Year

ADA, Mich., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Financial, a national investment advisory firm, insurance wholesaler and broker-dealer, announces that their Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Mersman, is one of three finalists for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Broker-Dealers Chief Marketing Officer of the Year Award.

Mersman began his career in the financial industry by launching his own firm at the age of twenty-two. He switched gears in 2004, joining USA Financial where he's held numerous roles, eventually earning the title of Chief Marketing Officer. Mersman is known to be a thought leader and has been published in several notable industry publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and Financial Advisor Magazine. He's shared his expert knowledge on topics including tax reform, the benefits of video marketing and how to properly evaluate new technology when bringing it into a practice.

In its fifth year, WealthManagement.com is recognizing the best amongst companies, organizations and individuals in the financial services industry, honoring those for their dedication to their clients and practices. This year, they received more than 650 nominations from more than 262 companies. Through careful consideration, finalists were chosen based on a number of criteria including creativity, leadership, communication skills, and demonstrable impact within their firm and industry.

"At USA Financial, we take pride in our business, expansion of services and positive impact within the industry to help our advisors and staff succeed. Having Mark work on the creation and development of our marketing initiatives has helped our team soar. When one of our own is recognized as a leader in their field, we all join in celebrating their accomplishments as a company," said Mike Walters, CEO of USA Financial.

Winners will be announced at the WealthManagement.com awards ceremony in New York City on September 12th at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Mark Mersman is the Chief Marketing Officer at USA Financial, a comprehensive financial services institution, focused on providing advisors with the tools required to make solid recommendations and to empower clients to make educated and informed financial decisions. For more information, go to www.usafinancial.com.

