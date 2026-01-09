WealthManagement.com Transitions to Wealth Management, Reflecting Its Trusted Leadership in the Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthManagement.com, the leading media, events, and research platform serving financial advisors and wealth management professionals, this week announced its rebrand to Wealth Management, reflecting a modernized identity while maintaining its long-standing commitment to the industry.

The transition from WealthManagement.com to Wealth Management reflects the brand's evolution beyond its digital-first media roots and reaffirms the commitment to be a trusted resource for financial advisors, RIAs, and wealth leaders, whether online, in print, or in person.

The change also coincides with the adoption of parent company Informa's new unified visual identity, meant to reinforce the strength of the global One Informa brand.

"Since launching as Registered Representative Magazine in 1978, Wealth Management has been a trusted partner to the financial advisory community, delivering the news, insights, and events that professionals rely on," said David Armstrong, Director of Editorial Strategy & Operations at Wealth Management. "This rebrand is a natural evolution that simplifies our identity while ensuring we remain the same trusted resource our audience knows and values."

Why the Change

Dropping the ".com" from the name signals the brand's growth beyond its digital-first origins, encompassing a broader range of offerings, including industry-leading events, proprietary research, and professional education.

The timing of the change aligns with Informa's rollout of a unified visual identity across its global portfolio, providing an opportunity to refresh Wealth Management's brand while reinforcing its connection to the world's largest events, media, and information services company.

For Wealth Management audiences, this transition means:

A modernized identity that reflects the brand's leadership and relevance in the wealth management industry





that reflects the brand's leadership and relevance in the wealth management industry Continued trust and credibility as a long-standing resource for financial advisors and wealth professionals





as a long-standing resource for financial advisors and wealth professionals Seamless continuity in the delivery of trusted journalism, research, and events

Importantly, the brand transition does not change Wealth Management's editorial independence, audience focus, or commitment to high-quality journalism and professional education.

What's Staying the Same

While the brand name and visual identity are evolving, Wealth Management's mission remains unchanged:

Delivering trusted news and analysis for financial advisors and wealth professionals





Producing market-leading events, including flagship Wealth Management EDGE, regional RIA Edge events, and our industry-leading Wealth Management Industry Awards (the "Wealthies").





Publishing original research and insights that inform decision-making across the wealth management industry

About Wealth Management

Wealth Management is the leading media and events platform for financial advisors, RIAs, and wealth management professionals. Through trusted journalism, proprietary research, industry-defining events, and professional education, Wealth Management connects and empowers the community shaping the future of wealth.

