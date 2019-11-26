WealthPRIME® Launches New Financial Software that Drives Pipeline Growth and the Capture of Retirement Assets Under Management

"As a Silicon Valley retirement plan administrator for the past 40 years, I understand the challenges advisors, TPAs, and record keepers face with lead scoring and simplifying the sale – particularly with complex financial services products like retirement plans. The elegance of WealthPRIME is its customer-facing simplicity. WealthPRIME replaces ineffective lead generation tactics with a scalable system offering dynamic sales tools that give clients a tangible blueprint for building wealth," said Dan Harding, founder of WealthPRIME. "With WealthPRIME, we've streamlined that entire process and sales story to provide a unique and user-friendly solution to the industry."

WealthPRIME is powered by a proprietary, smart calculator that blends three elements into one powerful financial planning solution: tax mitigation, wealth enablement and retirement planning.

"The cornerstones of this retirement solution are the calculator and the cash balance plan," said Harding. "The calculator blends both tax and pension codes (including the newest 199A deduction) into an easy-to-use and understandable WEALTH REPORT that advisors can cost-effectively distribute with the click of a mouse while growing retirement assets under management with greater ease."

The WEALTH REPORT is customized for each lead's unique scenario and demographic profile, and estimates the amount of annual taxes a plan sponsor can save and the retirement balance they can accumulate over the course of five, 10, and 15 years.

WealthPRIME offers a license-based program for financial advisors and professionals with three different membership tiers.

Annual memberships range between $49 and $349 per month with the highest tier offering:

Unlimited access to prospect and client WEALTH REPORTS

REPORTS Custom-branding on outbound materials

Ongoing educational training webinars

Automated email campaigns

Comprehensive video learning center

Dedicated member support desk

Commission forecasting tool

WealthPRIME is appropriate for DCIO firms, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), Banks, record keepers, insurance companies, broker dealers, financial advisors and CPAs, particularly those looking to realize economies of scale. WealthPRIME distills complex information, reduces friction and provides features and support that deepen cash balance plan knowledge and expertise for retirement practitioners.

"Our solution provides a wealth-building roadmap that advisors can leverage for their high-net-worth clients who want a tax mitigation strategy and the ability to generate meaningful wealth," said Harding. "With our broad experience and actuarial roots, we've designed a three-step process for financial planners to discover their clients' goals and desired outcomes, determine their demographics and financial profile, and help deliver the financial security and tax relief they deserve."

For more information about WealthPRIME, you can request a Demo at www.wealthprime.com/membership, or call WealthPRIME at 855-PRIME-40 (855-774-6340, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

About WealthPRIME

WealthPRIME (formerly TaxHACKer) is powered by an industry-leading software solution that uses the complex tax laws coupled with sophisticated retirement plan vehicles to generate a personalized financial profile based on an investor's income and various other factors. WealthPRIME also offers highly customized financial solutions on a scale only once offered through one-on-one consulting. Using aggressive plan design strategies—unlike your average 401(k) plan—and including advanced alternative investment opportunities that can exponentially increase account values, WealthPRIME provides maximum tax deductions and asset accumulation.

For more information about WealthPRIME, please visit www.wealthprime.com.

