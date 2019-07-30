Wealthsimple Selects Xignite to Power Its Online Investment Manager

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xignite , Inc., a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, announced today that Wealthsimple , a digital investment service focused on making investing accessible to everyone, is using Xignite financial data APIs to power Wealthsimple Trade , a new stock-trading mobile app, available in Canada. With Wealthsimple Trade, Canadians can buy and sell thousands of Canadian and US-listed stocks and ETFs without paying any trading commissions.

Wealthsimple Trade users have access to unlimited $0 commission trades of over 8,000 publicly traded stocks and ETFs listed on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Xignite provides real-time stock price data, fundamental data and security master data to power real-time trading, as well as the algorithms that automate investment decisions.

"Wealthsimple's products make financial markets accessible to everyone, no matter who they are or how much they have to invest," said Tara Kennedy, Head of Trading, Wealthsimple. "Partnering with Xignite provides us with the data we need to make investing simple and accessible through technology."

"We are proud to be a key enabler of the fintech revolution in Canada," said Stephane Dubois, CEO of Xignite. "We help power and inspire the disruption of the financial services industry by providing entrepreneurs like Wealthsimple with financial data APIs to help them invent new businesses and revolutionary user experiences. The world's leading robo-advisors use Xignite market data to power their platforms and apps."

Xignite Makes Market Data Easy. Xignite is leading the disruption of the market data industry with its AWS-based financial data distribution and market data management solutions. Xignite's Market Data Cloud Platform provides market data managers full transparency on the usage of a firms first-level real-time and reference data - making it easy for data owners to entitle, control consumption, comply with licensing requirements, allocate costs, and resolve vendor audits or invoice discrepancies. Xignite also powers financial data-driven robo-advisors, online brokerages, and investing apps with its real-time, delayed and historical pricing data offered via 500+ REST Cloud APIs. Visit http://www.xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

Wealthsimple is a financial company on a mission to help everyone achieve financial freedom by providing products and advice that are accessible and affordable. Using smart technology, Wealthsimple takes financial services that are often confusing, opaque and expensive and makes them simple, transparent, and low-cost. Wealthsimple provides services in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada. The company was founded by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit www.wealthsimple.com.

