Wealthspire Advisors Appoints Amanda Phillips-DeSaverio, Adds Denver Office

Wealthspire Advisors

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Amanda Phillips-DeSaverio, CFP® brings approximately $60 million in AUM and 30 clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthspire Advisors LLC, an NFP company and independent registered investment advisor headquartered in New York, NY, today announced the addition of advisor Amanda Phillips-DeSaverio, CFP® to the team. Amanda joins the firm's newly established Denver, CO location and will be working alongside colleagues from NFP.

"Amanda is an outstanding addition to the Wealthspire family," says Mike LaMena, CEO of Wealthspire Advisors. "Her energy and commitment to personalized client care, combined with an analytic approach to problem-solving, aligns with our philosophy and mission. We look forward to supporting her continued professional growth and success."

He continues, "With Amanda on board, we are excited to establish a location in Denver, a critical growth area with excellent opportunities for Wealthspire to serve the complex financial needs of a dynamic client base and increase our footprint in the Mountain West."

Amanda has more than 15 years of financial services experience working with high-net-worth clients, offering holistic wealth management services, and addressing clients' complex needs. She brings approximately 30 clients and $60 million in assets under management to Wealthspire's existing $20.38 billion in AUM.* Previously, she held roles at The Corundum Group, Sunflower Bank, and First Western Trust.

"I'm delighted to join Wealthspire and NFP, help establish a Wealthspire presence in Denver, and benefit from the growth opportunities this change will bring to my practice and clients," Amanda comments. "The firm's dedication to highly personalized client care aligns with my focus, so I'm eager to collaborate with my new colleagues and utilize the resources to elevate the positive impact I have on my clients."

Amanda's appointment is part of Wealthspire's overall growth trajectory. The group seeks out like-minded individuals and businesses who want to integrate into a firm where they're supported to thrive with the flexibility to follow their passions.

About Wealthspire Advisors
Wealthspire Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment advisor that oversees, across its entities, 21 offices in 12 states throughout the Northeast, Atlantic, Midwest, and West Coast. We are fiduciary advisors who value connecting all parts of a client's financial life to deliver thoughtful, collaborative strategies that optimize their finances and fulfill their aspirations. Wealthspire Advisors acts as a wealth manager, investment advisor, consultant, and constant partner in helping clients gain confidence in their financial futures. For more information on Wealthspire Advisors, please visit www.wealthspire.com.

About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance). Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

* AUM as of 6/30/2023 for Wealthspire Advisors LLC, Private Ocean, LLC, Sage Financial Advisors LLC, and Heron Financial Group, LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC is a registered investment adviser and subsidiary company of NFP Corp.

SOURCE Wealthspire Advisors

