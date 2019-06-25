WealthStone - Opening Doors to Wise Investing

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthStone LLC, an innovative real estate investment organization, tactically investing in income producing commercial real estate in major markets throughout the United States, announces deployment of its current investment strategy.

The firm provides its growing global investor base of accredited high net worth individuals, family offices, business organizations, endowments, foundations and wealth advisors access to a diverse portfolio of quality commercial real estate assets. While WealthStone partners with larger institutions, it also welcomes accredited individual investors with a minimum investment of just $100,000.

Project Types and Targeted Returns:

- Income / Yield Focused Investments

- Primarily Multifamily, Office Buildings and Necessity Retail Centers

- Total Return on Investment (ROI): 70-80%

- Annualized Internal Rate of Return (IRR): 10-12%

- Average Annual cash-on-cash dividends: 5-8%

Highlights:

1) Direct investment, no intermediaries

2) Tangible asset level partnerships, tailored opportunities

3) Rigorous evaluation process, prudent investment approach

4) Specialists with over 20 years and $2 billion of legacy commercial real estate expertise

5) Proactive, hands-on asset management

6) Easy access to transparent, in-depth financial and operational reporting

7) Strong, established network of industry contacts ensures active deal flow

WealthStone, as the sponsor of its projects, oversees the sourcing, acquisition, financing and administration of real estate assets on behalf of its partnerships. The organization manages each investment to achieve its financial objectives. It undertakes in-depth analysis as well as physical and operational due diligence, a rigorous evaluation process assessing risk and financial metrics. The firm mitigates risks while creating value in the journey towards wealth creation for its investors.

Why WealthStone:

1) Unlike funds where your money is commingled with other capital, at WealthStone you can decide which investment opportunities are right for you.

2) Unlike REITs where values constantly fluctuates with broader market conditions, WealthStone's investments are less directly correlated to the public equity market and values tend to be more heavily driven by an asset's ability to generate cash flow.

3) Over the long-term, commercial real estate has demonstrated a compelling return profile when compared with the broader equities and fixed income markets.

4) Traditional investment services often seem to value clients based on their size, while WealthStone aims to treat all partners like VIPs, with prompt response times, providing exclusive information on upcoming opportunities and detailed monthly reporting updates.

5) Unlike traditional institutional funds which frequently have minimum subscription amounts in the millions of dollars, WealthStone invites individual investors to build wealth the same way larger institutions do. The platform operates on the belief that everyone should have access to institutional quality real estate opportunities. However, WealthStone provides many of the services of larger real estate investment platforms, including high quality reporting through advanced technologies.

6) While other investment firms may provide only minimal guidance, WealthStone's team of specialists are available to provide a better understanding of the real estate opportunities on its platform as you evaluate which investments may be right for you.

7) Unlike larger funds seeking to deploy larger blocks of capital, WealthStone targets investment opportunities generally ranging from $5 million to $40 million of equity capital and $15 million to $100 million of total capitalization per project. Larger projects are also undertaken in conjunction with separate account relationships with our global capital partners.

WealthStone seeks to allocate approximately $300 million of equity capital for an estimated $700 million of total investments in a variety of real estate ventures during its current deployment phase.

WealthStone prides itself on the ability to build value in real estate by creating strategic alliances, teamwork, joint ventures and lasting partnerships with companies and individuals. From passion and positivity to leadership and ambition, the spirit embodies all key components of the WealthStone culture.

Always available, always approachable.

WealthStoneLLC.com

