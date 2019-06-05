WealthStone - Democratizing Access to Commercial Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthStone LLC announces the launch of its new website, WealthStoneLLC.com, where technology brings increased access to institutional-quality commercial real estate investments to a wider audience, while delivering the best customer experience possible for its growing global investor base.

WealthStone is a vertically-integrated real estate investor and developer, targeting income producing assets in markets that exhibit solid growth and positive fundamentals. The organization's main focus and legacy experience is in commercial real estate investing. Although the firm's advanced technology aims to make the process seamless for investors, the firm uses traditional and time-tested underwriting metrics and methodologies in evaluating real estate investment opportunities, and is not built on an algorithmic or automated acquisition process. WealthStone's goal is to generate targeted risk-adjusted returns for its partners by evaluating markets and asset classes and acquiring and actively managing high quality real estate opportunities. Generally, targeted returns provide a total ROI of 70-80%, equal to an annualized investment return of 10-12%, including an annual cash dividend of 5-8% to the equity invested in its projects.

Commercial real estate is an increasingly important asset class within many investor portfolios, having a proven history of generating wealth and attractive returns over extended periods of time with relatively low volatility. Real estate investment opportunities provide potential for current income and capital appreciation while also serving as an effective hedge against inflation.

WealthStone, as the sponsor of its projects, oversees the sourcing, acquisition, financing and administration of real estate assets on behalf of its partnerships. The organization manages each investment to achieve its financial objectives. WealthStone undertakes in-depth analysis as well as physical and operational due diligence, a rigorous evaluation process assessing a variety of risk and financial metrics. The firm aims to mitigate risks while creating value in the journey towards wealth creation for its investors.

WealthStone seeks to allocate approximately $300 million of equity capital for an estimated $700 million of total investments in a variety of real estate ventures during its current deployment phase. With over 20 years and $2 billion of legacy expertise in its management team, the firm has the capability to act nimbly and execute on a broad array of transaction types. WealthStone aims to build a diverse portfolio of investment opportunities for its investors, including traditional multifamily and specialized residential properties such as senior living and student housing, office buildings, retail centers, industrial properties and hotels.

While WealthStone partners with large capital contributors, it has opened the doors to wise investing through its website and platform. Wealthstone is democratizing the process of commercial real estate investing by inviting accredited individual investors to join a platform which provides investment opportunities in institutional quality real estate assets across the United States, with a starting investment of $100,000.

WealthStoneLLC.com

CONTACT:

Frederique Szita, WealthStone LLC

323-621-5965

215918@email4pr.com

SOURCE WealthStone LLC

Related Links

http://www.wealthstonellc.com

