WealthStone Announces Real Estate Platform

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthStone LLC announces the formation of its new real estate platform. The firm pursues a broad array of investment opportunities that meet the needs of domestic and international investors, whether they are seeking current income, capital appreciation or a combination of the two.

With over 20 years of legacy expertise, the organization invests in and develops traditional multifamily including specialized residential properties such as senior living and student housing, as well as office buildings, retail centers, industrial properties, hotels and self-storage facilities.

The firm's focus is on assets in metropolitan areas with population of at least one million. Typical investments require between $10 million to $100 million in total capitalization per project, including prudent leverage. These assets are expected to provide a total annualized return of 10% to 12%, including an annual cash dividend of 5% to 8% to the equity invested in its projects.

WealthStone aims to allocate approximately $300 million of equity capital for an estimated $700 million of total investments in a variety of real estate ventures during its current deployment phase.

WealthStone has democratized commercial real estate investing providing a growing global investor base of accredited high net worth individuals, family office, business organizations, endowments, foundations and wealth advisors, access to a diverse portfolio of quality commercial real estate assets.

The company believes in the power of cooperation and collaboration, aiming for a synergy where each party provides specialized experience and resources to achieve a common success. WealthStone prides itself on the ability to build value in real estate by creating strategic alliances, teamwork, joint ventures and lasting partnerships with companies and individuals.

WealthStone welcomes new ideas and innovative approaches, and the firm is always open to exploring new endeavors. From passion and positivity to leadership and ambition, the spirit embodies all key component of the WealthStone culture.

WealthStone, LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investor and developer, targeting income-producing assets in markets that exhibit solid growth and positive fundamentals.

