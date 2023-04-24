WealthStone LLC Provides Customized Solutions for Middle East Investors Seeking U.S. Commercial Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthStone LLC has announced the expansion of its private equity platform for institutional and high net-worth individual investors in the Middle East. As the sponsor of its projects, the firm oversees the sourcing, acquisition, financing, and asset management on behalf of its partnerships. It provides access and customized solutions, including Sharia-compliant structures, for investors seeking investment options in US commercial real estate.

Wealthstone LLC - Building Real Estate Partnerships

With over 20 years and $2 billion of management legacy expertise, WealthStone LLC structures partnerships focusing on quality assets in the top markets for multifamily, industrial, hotels, as well as office buildings including medical, that are uniquely located and have a strong underlying rationale. These assets can provide a total annualized return of 10% to 15% internal rate of return (IRR), which may include a target annual cash dividend of 5% to 8%, depending on the asset class, strategy, holding period, and business plan for each property.

The US commercial real estate market has been attractive to institutional investors seeking diversification, stable returns, and US dollar denominated income. Middle East investors have invested over $45 billion in US commercial real estate over the past decade. WealthStone LLC offers a comprehensive approach to investment opportunities that align with its partners' needs and culture.

WealthStone LLC prioritizes transparency, communication, and personalized service to deliver a first-class investment experience to its partners. The firm offers a range of investment properties, including core, value-add, and opportunistic investments across the US commercial real estate market. Income producing properties seek to provide predictable rental income streams and a hedge against inflation, targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns to partnerships. WealthStone LLC works closely with its prospect partners to tailor its offerings to their unique needs and risk tolerance.

The firm believes that the current high interest rate environment offers an opportunity to acquire assets at a lower basis, making it an ideal time to tactically acquire the right assets. Its experienced team has a deep knowledge of the US market and is well positioned to identify and capitalize on properties holding the right merits. WealthStone LLC believes that asset level investments can provide an advantage over fund investments as investors have more control over their investments and can better assess risks.

"The organization is committed to working toward higher returns for its partners and providing them with superior investment experience," said Jean Paul Szita, Managing Director at WealthStone LLC.

For more information, please visit the WealthStone LLC website at www.wealthstonellc.com.

Media Contact: Name: Nick Ernst Email: [email protected]

+1 (323) 406-8505

