WealthTech Company Advisor360°® Demonstrates its Commitment to Clients' Data Security in Successful Completion of SOC2 and HIPAA Audits

WESTON, Mass., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor360° , provider of an integrated suite of productivity tools for advisors, clients and broker-dealers, announced today that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC2) and third-party HIPAA audits. These accreditations demonstrate Advisor360°'s ability to protect its clients' information as a provider of institutional-class enterprise software.

The SOC2 examination focuses on internal controls and procedures related to compliance and operations, in accordance with the AICPA's Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It examines information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations to confirm that standards are met regarding security, availability, and confidentiality.

As Advisor360° is classified as a business associate of HIPAA-covered entities, they also underwent audits by third-party HIPAA compliance experts to confirm that its products, services, policies, and procedures meet HIPAA standards. The audit certified that Advisor360° meets HIPAA's data security requirements, including administrative, physical, and technical safeguards.

"By bringing in independent third parties to examine our internal controls, Advisor360° is making a commitment to its financial services clients and the clients they serve to ensure the information they entrust us with is appropriately protected," said Alex Cunningham, SVP, CISO of Advisor360°. "As we continue to offer WealthTech solutions to broker-dealer enterprises for home office employees, advisors, and advisors' clients, our integrated software solution, with its Unified Data Fabric™ foundation, will protect client data and comply with the latest industry standards in security principles."

Advisor360° is an independent software company that spun out of Commonwealth Financial Network in 2019. Their WealthTech platform serves advisors and enterprises in the broker-dealer/RIA space. The platform's integrated technology and Unified Data Fabric™ enable advisors to boost productivity and spend more time with clients allowing for increased sales, AUM, and profitability.

Based in Weston, Mass., Advisor360° is a deeply integrated wealth management platform that streamlines both advisor and broker-dealer workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise digital transformation. Advisor360° is the only SaaS platform that combines CRM, performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading, model management/rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging, fee billing, compliance, and a client-facing portal in one easy-to-navigate system. Built on a foundation of intelligent UX design, Advisor360° is intuitive, unifying the systems and data that advisors and their enterprises need to run their businesses, support their clients, and scale. Visit www.advisor360.com to learn more.

