WealthTech Leader Skience Welcomes New Hires in Response to Incoming Client Demand

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, the leading financial services solution and consulting provider, today announced it has hired two experienced wealth management professionals to meet the demands of recent growth. These new hires enable Skience to improve the delivery of its award-winning wealth management platform solutions while ensuring a world-class client relationship experience.

Skience welcomes:

In this role, Mr. Wright will oversee talented, high-performing Skience implementation teams to ensure successful client outcomes. He brings more than 20 years of leadership in management, operations, and IT roles for prestigious software, financial and insurance services companies. Mr. Wright most recently served as a senior leader at SS&C Salentica, a Salesforce and Microsoft partner. Jon Feinstein , VP, Client Success Partner. In this role, Mr. Feinstein will collaborate with Skience's clients to achieve successful digital transformation outcomes, deepen technology engagement, and enable client retention and growth. Experienced in translating complex technology concepts into relatable, actionable solutions, Mr. Feinstein has extensive financial services, fintech, and technology experience. He has held previous positions at Salesforce, Gartner, SIGNiX, and Pershing.

"As we look to expand our team, and take Skience to the next level, the right combination of financial services experience, technology expertise, and business acumen is critical to meet increasingly complex client challenges," said Marc Butler, President/COO of Skience. "Ed and Jon both bring a wealth of knowledge to their distinct roles. Ed has an extensive financial services technology track record. Jon has a pulse on the issues that are impacting financial services firms, and a point of view on where the industry is heading. We are excited to welcome them both to Skience."

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions, and is a 2019 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech100 honoree. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

