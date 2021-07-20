Wealthtender Announces Inaugural Five-Star Financial Coach Award Recipients

HOUSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthtender today unveiled the first recipients of its Five-Star Financial Coach Award which recognizes financial coaches and counselors who have accrued multiple complimentary client reviews on their Wealthtender profile page and achieved an overall rating of 4.5 stars or higher.

With its goal of connecting Americans nationwide to the best financial professionals and educators for their individual needs, Wealthtender believes client reviews play an important role helping consumers make smarter and more informed hiring decisions.

Wealthtender Five-Star Financial Coaches Award

"Consumers rely on a combination of facts and emotion when choosing to hire financial professionals," said Brian Thorp, Founder and CEO of Wealthtender. "While education, experience and credentials are essential to consider when evaluating a financial coach, online reviews satisfy an important emotional need by establishing a human connection with past and current coaching clients sharing their own experiences."

In order to qualify for the Five-Star Financial Coach Award, financial coaches and counselors must collect at least three 5-star reviews from clients on their Wealthtender profile page with an overall rating of 4.5 stars or higher at the time of the initial award. To remain in good standing as a Five-Star Financial Coach, an overall rating of 4.5 stars or higher must be maintained.

Inaugural Wealthtender Five-Star Financial Coach Award Recipients:

Michelle Boss - Livermore, California

- Marco Carreira - Sunnyvale, California

- Danielle Davis - Houston, Texas

- Kelley Long , CPA/PFS, CFP - Chicago, Illinois

, CPA/PFS, CFP - Rick Zwelling , AFC - Columbus, Ohio

View the profile pages of Five-Star Financial Coach Award recipients and learn more by visiting: https://wealthtender.com/guide/top-financial-coaches .

Consumers interested in learning more about the potential benefits of hiring a financial coach or counselor can visit https://wealthtender.com/financial-coaching/ .

"We're excited today to recognize these five financial coaches and counselors who are dedicated to improving the lives of clients in their communities and across the country," said Thorp. "And we look forward to celebrating more achievements among our growing community of financial professionals and educators featured on Wealthtender in the months ahead."

Beyond financial coaches and counselors, Wealthtender helps people looking for financial planning and investment advice find the best financial advisors for their individual needs. Wealthtender recently launched the industry's first financial advisor review platform designed to be fully compliant with the new SEC Marketing rule. To learn more about Certified Advisor Reviews™, please visit https://wealthtender.com/certified-advisor-reviews .

About Wealthtender

Wealthtender believes everyone deserves help with money matters from someone they can trust, no matter their income or stage of life. Wealthtender publishes articles, guides, directories and reviews to educate consumers on a wide range of personal finance topics and the value of hiring a financial advisor or coach best suited for their individual needs. By bringing together thousands of consumers who visit wealthtender.com each month with leading financial professionals and educators, Wealthtender is helping people enjoy life more with less money stress.

Media Contact:

Brian Thorp

Founder and CEO

Wealthtender

(512) 856-5406

[email protected]

https://wealthtender.com/press

SOURCE Wealthtender, Inc.

