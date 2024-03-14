WealthWise Financial Services Acquires Houston Based Financial Practice

Acquisition Expands Offerings in Texas

HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthWise Financial Services ("WealthWise"), a wealth management firm that leverages an integrative approach to provide business owners, executives and female investors with a clear vision of life's next chapter, today announced the acquisition of a Houston based financial firm specializing in securities and investment.

This acquisition follows WealthWise opening a Dallas office, which is helping tap into the Texas' economic growth. "We're thrilled to continue our Texas expansion," said Loreen Gilbert, Founder and CEO, WealthWise. "This strategic move is part of our growth strategy to acquire more practices, integrate more clients and advisors into our full financial planning services."

Business Facilities magazine recently named Texas the 2023 State of the Year in recognition of its business climate, economic development, and "blockbuster" year for capital investment and job creation. It's the fifth time Business Facilities crowned Texas as the top state.

Gilbert is no stranger to Texas. She's a native and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. Additionally, she serves on the Dean's Advisory Council for the University's McCombs Wealth Management Center. Her passion point is to empower women into wealth management. Within her practice, she motivates women to take control of their finances by providing the education and tools needed to succeed.

WealthWise's goal is to redefine wealth management by providing customized strategies and guidance delivered with competence, integrity, and care. Its wealth management process and fully integrated strategies are the core of their financial planning process. The company specializes in retirement, estate planning, and asset management.

About WealthWise

WealthWise helps navigate economic and market risks through a tactical investment philosophy and construction of core and satellite portfolios. It creates fee-based portfolios with unconstrained weightings in sectors, market capitalizations, and geographic location. Additionally, it creates satellite portfolios using various alternative investments that provide potential downside protection strategies.

Financial professionals associated with WealthWise are registered representatives with, and securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member SIPC.

DISCLOSURE: Alternative investments may not be suitable for all investors and should be considered as an investment for the risk capital portion of the investor's portfolio. The strategies employed in the management of alternative investments may accelerate the velocity of potential losses.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal.

Media Contact:

Sandra Correa

Rally Point

+1-917-319-8472

[email protected]

SOURCE WealthWise Financial Services