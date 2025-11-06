Wealthy New Yorkers Are Flying South After Election Results -- Virtual Hangar® Reports 42% Spike in Private Jet Requests

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 36 hours following Zohran Mamdani's New York City mayoral victory, Virtual Hangar® recorded a surge in private jet requests from the New York metro area to Florida.

"Our private jet booking software has seen a 42% uptick in flight requests within the next seven days from surrounding New York City airports to different regions of Florida," said Paul M. Svensen, Chief Technology Officer of Virtual Hangar®. "It's a clear behavioral shift among high-net-worth individuals looking to move fast."

Virtual Hangar® Virtual Hangar® Private Aviation Booking Platform

Data shows that 38% of new requests are bound for Palm Beach, long a refuge for the affluent, and another 40% are headed to Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. Palm Beach has remained the top destination among UberJets®, Virtual Hangar's elite membership tier, for three consecutive years.

The surge mirrors growing reports of a "wealth flight" south as business owners, investors, and executives brace for potential tax increases and stricter housing policies under Mamdani's progressive platform. Proposed measures — including expanded rent control, higher income taxes, and aggressive regulatory spending — have sparked concerns about the future cost of living and business freedom in New York.

Compounding the urgency, the ongoing federal government shutdown has resulted in hours-long TSA lines at airports nationwide, pushing travelers toward private aviation for reliability and comfort. "High-net-worth travelers don't wait in lines," Svensen noted. "With commercial air travel disrupted and uncertainty in the air, private flight guarantees control, comfort, and time."

South Florida, with its zero state income tax, luxury real estate market, and business-friendly environment, continues to draw America's wealthiest households. During the pandemic, Palm Beach became synonymous with elite relocation — and Virtual Hangar®'s latest data shows that pattern reigniting in real time.

"Virtual Hangar® flight trends often predict where wealth is moving next," Svensen added. "Right now, every indicator points south — and fast."

About Virtual Hangar®

Virtual Hangar® is the first-ever AI-powered private-aircraft matching platform, providing members with real-time aircraft availability and transparent pricing through its Pay-As-You-Fly model. Its UberJets division serves elite travelers seeking the most efficient, data-driven way to fly.

Visit https://www.VirtualHangar.com for details.

Contact: Media Request Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (833)-823-7538

SOURCE Virtual Hangar®