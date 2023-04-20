ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDS International and MKS2, via our Weaponize, LLC Joint Venture (JV), was awarded a seat on the nine-year, $960 million U.S. Air Force contract to assist the Department of Defense and its partner nation agencies in combating various security threats across the globe. Weaponize will support the Counter-Narcotics and Global Threats (CN>) Operations, Logistics and Training Support program IDIQ to provide training support to meet national security objectives. Specifically, this program will improve the capability of the United States and partner nation agencies' endeavors to detect, deter, disrupt, degrade and defeat national security threats, including those posed by illegal drugs, trafficking, piracy, transnational organized crime, threat finance networks.

As a Small Business, Team Weaponize, LLC will support the NAICS 611430 Training Support Services requirements upon award of competitive task orders.

This award was only made possible because of the hard work and dedication of our IDS programs and employees. IDS's ability to support this proposal submission with the stellar past performance and demonstration of IDS's collective capabilities made this a key win for IDS's future growth.

About IDS International Government Services

IDS International brings multidisciplinary expertise and innovative culture to the national security challenges of the 21st century. IDS is a team of leading experts and field practitioners experienced in conflict, development and stabilization, the cyber domain, and human factors that influence operating environments. Our success is built upon expertise, strong customer relationships, and a passion for creating and delivering quality solutions.

About MKS2

MKS2, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in Austin, Texas. MKS2 uses technology as a catalyst to provide information security, enterprise application development, and instructional design and training support to Federal government agencies.

About Weaponize

Weaponize, LLC is an SBA-approved professional services consultancy joint venture (JV) between MKS2, LLC and IDS International Government Solutions, LLC. Formed in 2019, Weaponize specializes in delivering technology-driven training and event management solutions to the Federal government. Our training solutions are customized to fit each customer's needs and can easily be scaled for large groups distributed across multiple ranks and duty stations. Weaponize is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE IDS International Government Services