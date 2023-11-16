Wear what you want, when you want with Knix's newest innovation: Leakproof Shapewear

News provided by

Knix

16 Nov, 2023, 12:06 ET

The all-in-one solutions for when leaks occur

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knix, intimate apparel brand and champion of living unapologetically free is excited to announce its new innovation in Leakproof technology: Leakproof Shapewear absorbing about 0.8 - 3 tsp of liquid, which is the equivalent of about 1-3 regular tampons or about 1-2 pantyliners.

Knix is the ultimate destination for Base Layers: Bras, Underwear, and Shapewear designing products for real bodies. The new Leakproof Shapewear offerings give people the freedom to wear what they want, when they want - combining form, fashion and function. These new innovations in Leakproof Shapewear provide an all-in-one solution giving people the option to go commando and achieve the seamless look they expect from shapewear with the added protection of leakproof technology.

Designed to make you feel comfortable in your own skin any day of the month, our Leakproof Shapewear enhances your natural shape - giving you the confidence to feel protected against life's leaks.

The new Leakproof Shapewear is available in two different silhouettes: the Leakproof High Rise Shaper Short and the Leakproof High Rise Shaper Brief - both perfect base layers to wear under your favorite outfits for a seamless look and feel. The Knix Leakproof Shapewear is available in sizes XS to XXXXL. The Leakproof High Rise Shaper Short retails for $65 USD and the Leakproof High Rise Brief retails for $55 USD. The new Leakproof Shapewear is launching November 16th, 2023.

To learn more about the new Leakproof Shapewear, click here or visit us in stores across Canada and California.

About Knix
Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

SOURCE Knix

Also from this source

90% of Women aren't prepared for menopause. Knix wants to change that.

90% of Women aren't prepared for menopause. Knix wants to change that.

Intimates apparel brand and champion of living unapologetically free, Knix is excited to announce its new campaign about perimenopause: The Invisible ...
KT BY KNIX LAUNCHES THE FIRST OF ITS KIND CHILDREN'S BOOK ABOUT MENSTRUATION

KT BY KNIX LAUNCHES THE FIRST OF ITS KIND CHILDREN'S BOOK ABOUT MENSTRUATION

Kt by Knix, sister brand to intimates and apparel powerhouse brand Knix, is launching Some Periods – the first of its kind children's book about...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Textiles

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.