Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the wearable blood pressure monitors market are Blipcare, GE Healthcare, ForaCare Suisse, Omron, Xiaomi, Philips, Medieval, Qardio, Smiths Group, and Tarilian Laser Technologies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277173/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker

The global wearable blood pressure monitors market will grow from $1.46 billion in 2022 to $1.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The wearable blood pressure monitors market is expected to grow to $3.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9%.

The wearable blood pressure monitors market consists of sales of instruments such as wrist blood pressure monitors, upper arm blood pressure monitors, and finger blood pressure monitors.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Wearable blood pressure monitors are medical devices that can be worn by the user and measure the pressure of blood in the arteries.

North America was the largest region in the wearable blood pressure monitors market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest market in wearable blood pressure monitors market.

The regions covered in the wearable blood pressure monitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main products in wearable blood pressure monitors are wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor, and finger blood pressure monitor.The wrist blood pressure monitor refers to the devices that can be used at home by individuals to measure blood pressure.

The various technologies involved in blood pressure monitors are Wi-Fi-based, Bluetooth based. These are used in hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others.

Increased demand for patient monitoring devices is expected to drive the wearable blood pressure monitors market.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rise in surgeries that need continuous monitoring has mainly increased the demand for patient monitoring devices.

Additionally, due to the growing awareness of a healthy lifestyle and fitness, individuals are interested in continuous monitoring of their health as it acts as a preventive measure while improving their health condition.The National Wearable Survey report by Valencell, a wearable technology company, states that two-thirds of customers owned a wearable device as they believe that it causes a positive impact on their health.

Nearly 55% of the respondents are interested in monitoring their blood pressure with the help of wearable technologies. Therefore, increased demand for monitoring devices is expected to drive the wearable blood pressure market.

With the increasing use of wearable technologies for healthcare services, the need for evaluating the accuracy and precision of these health trackers has increased in recent years.Studies showed that wearable technologies lack accuracy and precision which is likely to impact the market growth.

There are growing concerns regarding the accuracy of wearables.Accuracy is very much important for some health conditions.

Hypertension patients use wearable blood pressure monitors as their medications and treatment plans are based on blood pressure readings.Any wrong reading could be lethal.

A study published by the journal Nature in February 2020, investigating sources of inaccuracy in wearable optical heart rate sensors, showed differences in heart rate on lighter skin and darker skin. Differences in readings among different wearable devices, and during rest and active conditions were also noted. Therefore, a lack of precision is expected to hinder the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market.

Most of the wearable blood pressure monitoring technologies are under either experimental or research and development stage.Companies and researchers are studying different wearable technologies that monitor blood pressure.

For instance, video from a smartphone is used to detect blood pressure by the variation in facial blood vessels.Valencell, a health-tech company, is working on an earbud sensor for detecting blood pressure using photoplethysmography.

Also, the Akttia bracelet, a cuff-less technology that uses an optical sensor for monitoring blood pressure is under validation. Therefore, more R&D in this field is expected to provide growth opportunities for the wearable blood pressure market.

The countries covered in the wearable blood pressure monitors market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The wearable blood pressure monitors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wearable blood pressure monitors market statistics, including wearable blood pressure monitors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wearable blood pressure monitors market share, detailed wearable blood pressure monitors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wearable blood pressure monitors industry. This wearable blood pressure monitors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277173/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker