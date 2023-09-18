Wearable Devices and IoT Revolutionize Healthcare Monitoring and Weight Management

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the many technologies that are now being integrated with healthcare systems are wearable devices. In effect, medical device manufacturers are now leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud to improve clinical workflow, help physicians remotely monitor patients with real-time data and analytics solutions and utilize innovative processes to cut costs and improve outcomes. For instance, novel wearable monitoring devices, equipped with the IoT technology, can communicate with smartphones, transferring crucial data into user friendly applications. Based on system components, the smartphones and smartwatches segment held the most significant share of the market, around 46.11%. And, according to data provided by Strategic Market Research, the digital biomarkers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% to USD 23.31 Billion by 2030. Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

Utilizing a remote patient monitoring system for ongoing well-being tracking can significantly contribute to averting the advancement of weight gain and mitigating potentially life-threatening medical issues, all while assisting the patient in their weight loss journey. Therefore, such devices can be helpful for patients combating obesity and those who struggle with weight loss. Obesity stands as a significant medical concern, elevating the likelihood of various other illnesses and health challenges, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, elevated cholesterol levels, liver ailments, sleep apnea, and specific forms of cancer. Healthcare experts advise establishing a rigorous meal plan or dietary regimen that ensures an ample intake of essential components such as beneficial fats, carbohydrates, fiber, and proteins, as they are all pivotal for maintaining physical health. North America is expected to take the lead in the worldwide weight loss and weight management market, thanks to its increased availability of weight loss programs, whether through dedicated physical centers or online platforms.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) announced breaking news earlier this week regarding, "interim results from its metabolic health program.

The primary objective of the study was to establish whether a metabolic program with a daily wear CGM worn twice a month resulted in greater engagement levels and sustainable weight reduction, and how this compared to other programs. The multi-centered study was run in collaboration with the UK's National Health Service.

Known as Miboko (Mind, Body, Konnect), the program is the first to integrate a daily-wear and non-invasive glucose sensor with the Company's bespoke app, educational content and AI driven analytics platform.

Users were invited to participate by their primary care practice, based on a BMI over 25. None of those invited to participate had expressed a willingness to join a metabolic weight loss program or had previously heard of the Miboko program. Participants used the Miboko app, and were given access to relevant education modules relating to aspects of metabolic health and weight loss. Diet and lifestyle were entered daily into the app, and weight was recorded weekly. Every two weeks, users wore the daily wear continuous glucose sensor, which tracked and displayed real-time glucose. At the end of the day, participants were provided with a Metascore® and measure of glucose variability.

In addition, users were presented with a video report which analysed their glucose trends and made diet and lifestyle recommendations. The Metascore® is derived from a number of factors including BMI, insulin sensitivity and lifestyle.

The study tracked 83 participants, with a mean age of 54 years old. The cohort was made up of 67% female (F), and 33% male (M), and 88% of participants recorded their ethnicity as 'White'. After 20 weeks of enrolment, 59 people (16M/43F) had recorded weight loss, with 21 participants losing over 5KG (11 pounds). On an average basis, weight loss was 2.9KG (6.3 pounds) (1.9M/3.2F), with the rate of change increasing after week 8.

Qualitative feedback from users demonstrated substantially increased levels of understanding and empowerment on their weight loss goals, correlating to long-term behavioural changes that are pivotal to sustained weight loss. Of particular note is that users derived considerable benefit from their personalised insights, based on their Metascore® and response to diet and exercise. Verbatims from users confirmed that CGM sensor use increased user participation, better understanding of food choices and portion size.

After 20 weeks of use, the program had a retention rate of 32.5%. When active participants were asked whether they would continue with the program, 64% of respondents stated they were likely or very likely to continue to use the program. This far exceeds retention rates for health and wellbeing apps of 16.7% at 13 weeks and 6.9% at 26 weeks.1

Published studies report that affordability is a key barrier to CGM adoption, and the Company aims to price its CGM-embedded program significantly lower than any presently available comparable program.

The integration of Nemaura's CGM sensor means that for the first time, a low-cost metabolic health improvement prevention program will soon be commercially available. The Company has the advantage of its own proprietary non-invasive sensor technology, which significantly reduces sensor costs, as the sensors are only worn a few days each month.

The Company plans to publish more detailed results in due course. A link to the Miboko website can be found here: https://miboko.com"

For our "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Nemaura Medical Inc. latest corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dY0MSu5n_8

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) announced a collaboration with Amazon Halo to provide more people with the tools and resources they need to achieve their fitness goals inside the gym and beyond. Now through November 15, new members who sign up* for the PF Black Card® at Planet Fitness will receive a complimentary Amazon Halo View wellness tracker, along with one year of full access to an Amazon Halo exclusive membership with features and content. Find the nearest club or join online to sign up; after doing so, new members will receive an e-mail from Planet Fitness with a unique code to redeem a Halo View on Amazon. All current Planet Fitness members can get 15 percent off any Halo View purchase during the same promotional period. "We're excited to help our new PF Black Card® members kickstart their health and wellness journeys by collaborating with Amazon Halo to give them a complimentary Halo View to track their progress," said Sherrill Kaplan, Chief Digital Officer at Planet Fitness. "People are more conscious of their physical and mental health than ever before, and Amazon's Halo View provides PF Black Card® members with additional value, motivation and support. We believe the health tracking and helpful reminders the device provides will help keep PF Black Card® members moving throughout the day."

Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) and lululemon announced on June 6th, 2023, the renewal of their partnership, bringing an expanded selection of digital workouts to lululemon Studio. Xponential Fitness will soon be increasing the number of workouts from Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT, and YogaSix on the lululemon Studio platform. This exciting collaboration builds upon the success of the initial launch last October and further enhances the offerings available to lululemon Studio members. "Xponential acknowledges the evolving landscape of the modern fitness consumer, who seeks a seamless blend of digital and in-person workouts that cater to their diverse needs," said Garrett Marshall, President of Xponential+. "In line with lululemon's vision, Xponential is dedicated to bridging the gap between digital and in-person fitness experiences. We recognize the dynamic expectations of today's hybrid fitness consumer and are very pleased to continue our partnership with lululemon."

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) and Inversago Pharma announced last month that Novo Nordisk has agreed to acquire Inversago for up to 1.075 billion US dollars in cash if certain development and commercial milestones are achieved. Inversago Pharma is a private, Montreal-based developer of CB1 receptor-based therapies for the potential treatment of obesity, diabetes and complications associated with metabolic disorders. The acquisition of Inversago includes the company's lead development asset INV-202, an oral CB1 inverse agonist. INV-202 is designed to preferentially block the receptor protein CB1 – which plays an important role in metabolism and appetite regulation – in peripheral tissues such as adipose tissues, the gastro-intestinal tract, the kidneys, liver, pancreas, muscles and lungs. INV-202 demonstrated weight loss potential in a phase 1b trial and is currently in a phase 2 trial for diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Additional pipeline assets are also being developed for metabolic and fibrotic disorders. Novo Nordisk intends to investigate the potential of INV-202 for obesity and obesity-related complications. "The acquisition of Inversago Pharma will further strengthen our clinical development pipeline in obesity and related disorders," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk. "This promising class of medicine pioneered by the Inversago team could lead to life-changing new treatment options for those living with a serious chronic disease and, in particular, may offer alternative or complementary solutions for people living with obesity."

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) announced on July 5th, 2023 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the AVEIR™ dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system, the world's first dual chamber leadless pacing system that treats people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms. With more than 80% of people who need a pacemaker requiring pacing in two chambers of the heart (both the right atrium and right ventricle), the approval significantly increases access to leadless pacing for millions of people across the U.S.[i] "Modern medicine has been filled with technological achievements that fundamentally changed how doctors approach patient care, and now we can officially add dual chamber leadless pacing to that list of achievements," said Vivek Y. Reddy, M.D., director of cardiac arrhythmia services for the Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mount Sinai Health System. "In delivering a true dual chamber leadless pacemaker system, Abbott is expanding access to the benefits of leadless pacing to far more people than ever before and provided additional options to improve our ability to treat people with slow or abnormal heart rhythms."

