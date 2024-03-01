Wearable Electronics Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $173.7 Billion by 2030 from $32.5 Billion in 2022 - Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts Prospects

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Electronics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Wearable Electronics Market to Reach $173.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wearable Electronics estimated at US$32.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$173.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wristwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.6% CAGR and reach US$89.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Eyewear segment is estimated at 25.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Wearable electronics have witnessed a historical journey, expanding their applications and solutions with miniaturized, high-performance devices. Wrist-worn devices dominate the global market, with consumer electronics representing the largest end-use sector. While developed regions lead in adoption, developing regions show potential for future growth.

Competition in the wearable electronics market is intense, with key competitors vying for market share. The competitive market presence of players worldwide varies, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Recent trends also reflect the impact of COVID-19 and the potential effects of a global recession on this burgeoning industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR



The Wearable Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 18.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.1% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to Reality

Historical Journey of Wearable Technology

Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics

Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts Prospects

Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market

Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Wearable Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Smartwatch Market Worldwide: Breakdown of Unit Shipments (in %) by Company for 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects

Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet

Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in Wearable Electronics Market

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P

Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in Global Internet of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region

Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels Market Growth

Global Digital Healthcare Opportunity (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area

Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth

Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth for Wearables

Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring and Tracking Systems

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2019 and 2045

ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth

Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management

Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology

Wearable EEG Monitors

Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest

Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth

Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth

Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications

With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality

Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses

Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness Devices Market

A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market

Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables

Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports & Fitness

Workwear

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth

Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore

Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming Industry

Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential for Wearable Electronics Market

Wearable Technology Boosts CRM

Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector Drives Growth

Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market

Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the Wearable Electronics Market

Global Market for Wearable AI in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for Wearable Electronics Market

Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High-Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices: Global Ultra-low Power Microcontroller Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

A Peek into Enabling Technologies

Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices

Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology

Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success

Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market

Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech

Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market

Common Issues with Wearable Electronics

Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)

Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) Bose Corporation ( USA )

) Epson America , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Fitbit, Inc. ( USA )

) Garmin Ltd. ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) LG Electronics, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Lifesense Group B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Lumus Ltd. ( Israel )

) Misfit, Inc. ( USA )

) Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) ReSound ( Denmark )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Shimmer Research, Inc. ( Ireland )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Texas Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Titan Industries Ltd. ( India )

) Vuzix Corporation ( USA )

) Xiaomi Corporation ( China )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4lic87

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets