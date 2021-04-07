Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Continues Development of a New 4G iHelp MAX 'Telehealth Ready' Product and its Lone Worker Commercial Product

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC: WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), today announced continued progress on its new iHelp MAX Telehealth Ready and Emergency Device to be manufactured and distributed to its dealers and partnerships. In addition, the Lone Worker product development for the commercial markets is making solid progress.

The iHelpMAX Telehealth Ready product will have more advanced features, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, to recognize other local devices to register data to be used in monitoring a user's health vitals and related services. The device will serve the baby boomers which is estimated at growing to 10,000 people per day and address the growing markets of Telehealth needs and services, thereby helping reduce healthcare insurance costs.

Our iHelp Lone Worker Products for commercial market use, applications and distribution, features a multi-function button for check-in and SOS alerts, ensuring employees can get help in the event their health or safety is at risk. This small, lightweight device is waterproof and durable enough for use indoors or outdoors.

About Us:

The Company manufacturers medical alarm devices that are used to summon help in the event of an emergency for users. The product is designed and marketed primarily to the elderly, physically disabled and individuals living alone.

Our Flagship product MediPendant® is a personal emergency alarm that is used to summon help in the event of an emergency at home. Currently approximately 60 % of all medical alarms sold in the USA are first generation technologies that require the user to speak and listen through a central base station unit. Medipendant® however offers a speaker in the pendant enabling the user to simply speak and listen directly through the pendant in the event of an emergency.

The Company is implementing a new product referenced as iHelp MAX. This device is a cellular medical alert system, blue tooth and WI-FI enabled, that operates on a 4G network. Operating capabilities commence on AT&T network (GSM-Global) with further capability on Verizon (CDMA-USA) as well.

The iHelp MAX device showcases new features, functionalities, fall detection and geo-fencing referencing the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area. Regulatory approval for the device deployment has been received from FCC, CE and PTCRB.

