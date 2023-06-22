Wearable Medical Device Market to Hit $168.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach USD 168.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for hi-tech products and continuous health monitoring is fueling the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The diagnostic devices segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing disposable income and awareness, and higher healthcare spending.

Straps, clip, bracelets & watches are the largest and fastest growing segment for wearable medical devices.

Home healthcare held a significant share of 54.0% in 2022 owing to the growing base of geriatric population triggering incidence rates of target diseases.

North America is projected to command for a cumulative share in 2022 due to the increasing application of home care and remote patient monitoring for the purpose of regular, continuous, and long-term monitoring of patients.

Read 150-page market research report, "Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Diagnostic, Therapeutic Devices), By Site (Handheld, Headband, Strap, Shoe Sensors), By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Wearable Medical Device Market Growth & Trends

Increasing obesity rate coupled with rising awareness about physical fitness is encouraging people to go for workouts and adopt other fitness-related activities. Wearable devices such as smart bands and smartwatches help in monitoring fitness parameters consisting of calories burned, footstep count, heart rate and distance covered. Moreover, these wearable devices companies offer guidance from experts who are certified dietician or nutrition, and hence, this business model is also generating hefty demand for these ancillary products and services.

Companies such as Google, Fitbit, Apple, and Nike are working towards the launch of new innovative products that are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period thus portraying a high growth rate. Smart watches and wristbands are the current focal point of product development and innovation, leading to abundant availability of such devices. For instance, HealthPatch, a product of Vital Connect, was launched in March 2014. The product is an adhesive patch that can be placed anywhere on the chest and is used to regulate biometrics such as heart rate, skin temperature, body posture, and activities like steps walked.

The COVID-19 pandemic somehow has a positive impact on wearable medical device market owing to increasing demand for telemedicine. As per WHO guidelines people should follow social distancing and avoid public gathering. Hence due to this reason various physicians prefers telemedicine route so that they can treat patients from distance without spreading the virus. Growth of telemedicine and expansion of applications to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) in its systems has led to wearable medical device market growth.

Wearable Medical Device Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 33.8 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 168.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 25.7% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Wearable Medical Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wearable medical device market based on product, site, application and region

Wearable Medical Device Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices



Heart Rate Monitors





Activity Monitors





Electrocardiographs





Pulse Oximeters





Spirometers





Blood Pressure Monitors





Others



Sleep Monitoring Devices



Sleep trackers





Wrist Actigraphs





Polysomnographs





Others



Electrocardiographs Fetal and Obstetric Devices



Neuromonitoring Devices



Electroencephalographs





Electromyographs





Others

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices



Neurostimulation Devices





Others



Insulin/Glucose Monitoring Devices



Insulin Pumps





Others



Rehabilitation Devices



Accelometers





Sensing Devices





Ultrasound Platform





Others



Respiratory Therapy Devices



Ventilators





Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices





Portable Oxygen Concentrators





Others

Wearable Medical Device Market - Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Handheld

Headband

Strap/Clip/Bracelet

Shoe Sensors

Others

Wearable Medical Device Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Wearable Medical Device Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Singapore



Thailand



Philippines



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Wearable Medical Device Market

Philips Electronics

Fitbit

Basis Science

Garmin

Covidien

Omron Corp.

Withings

Vital Connect

Polar Electro

verist Genomics

Intelesens Ltd.

Sotera Wireless

