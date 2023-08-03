Wearable patch market to grow by USD 5,653.7 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable patch market is set to grow by USD 5,653.7 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The market growth can be attributed to the presence of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in emerging markets, particularly in the APAC region. Furthermore, the market also witnesses the approval of manufacturing facilities in other emerging countries such as China, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Also, foreign pharmaceutical companies outsource their drug manufacturing to CMOs in the country, leading to higher adoption of CMOs. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the wearable patch market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Patch Market 2023-2027

The wearable patch market covers the following areas:

The report on the wearable patch market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Wearable Patch Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is an emerging wearable patch market trend. Technological advancements result in the field of IT have resulted in increased efficiency and speed in various processes, resulting in the healthcare industry embracing these technologies. Furthermore, due to the implementation of cloud computing, healthcare organizations can access data remotely through wearable patches. Hence, such trends fuel the wearable patch market during the forecast period.

Concerns regarding data privacy and security challenge the growth of the wearable patch market. The healthcare industry has witnessed a surge in cyberattacks. This leads to heightened concerns about privacy and data protection. Furthermore, with the digitization of workflows and the adoption of electronic patient records, the healthcare industry has undergone a significant transformation. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the wearable patch market during the forecast period.

Wearable Patch Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This wearable patch market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (clinical and non-clinical), technology (regular and connected), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the clinical segment will be significant during the forecast period. In monitoring patients' health conditions by collecting data at regular intervals and transmitting it to connected devices like smartphones and laptops, wearables play a crucial role. Furthermore, they provide remote health monitoring, reducing the need for physical consultations with doctors. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the clinical segment of the wearable patch market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

Companies Mentioned

2M Engineering Ltd.

Engineering Ltd. Abbott Laboratories

Apple Inc.

Beneli AB

Biofourmis Inc.

DarioHealth Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eoflow Co. Ltd.

GENTAG Inc.

greenTEG AG

Kenzen Inc.

LifeSignals Group Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

PKvitality S.A.S.

Prevent Biometrics

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The Surgical Co.

VitalConnect Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers wearable patches such as confirm Rx ICM, proclaim XR recharge-free SCS system, and freestyle libre technology.

The company offers wearable patches such as confirm Rx ICM, proclaim XR recharge-free SCS system, and freestyle libre technology. 2M Engineering Ltd. - The company offers wearable health patch which measures and record physiological signals like ECG, bioimpedance, accelerometer, and others for research applications.

The company offers wearable health patch which measures and record physiological signals like ECG, bioimpedance, accelerometer, and others for research applications. Beneli AB - The company offers wearable medical monitoring patches for sensors that are revolutionizing the healthcare sector.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wearable Patch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,653.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2M Engineering Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Beneli AB, Biofourmis Inc., DarioHealth Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eoflow Co. Ltd., GENTAG Inc., greenTEG AG, Kenzen Inc., LifeSignals Group Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc., PKvitality S.A.S., Prevent Biometrics, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Surgical Co., and VitalConnect Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

