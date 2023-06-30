Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market size to grow by USD 244.66 million from 2022 to 2027|Miniaturization of wearable pulse oximeters to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The wearable pulse oximeters market size is estimated to grow by USD 244.66 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Owing to readmissions of patients for the treatment of chronic health conditions, the US government pays extra to patients as part of reimbursements. This increases its cost burden in healthcare. Thus, for respiratory and other chronic conditions, the government has started to charge penalty from hospitals, which is calculated based on readmissions of patients for COPD. Hence, such government initiatives have compelled hospitals to opt for integrated and advanced respiratory monitoring devices, such as wearable pulse oximeters, which, in turn, boost regional market growth. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market 2023-2027

Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market - Vendor Landscape

The wearable pulse oximeters market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products

Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increased prevalence of chronic respiratory disease cases drives the growth of the wearable pulse oximeters market. These oximeters are used to monitor various indications of respiratory diseases such as asthma/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), endotracheal intubation, cardiac arrest, procedural sedation, respiratory complaints, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sleep disorders/sleep apnea, and shunts in cyanotic heart disease. The growing incidence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is growing at a significant rate in both developed and developing regions. Resultantly, this is driving the demand for wearable pulse oximeters to easily diagnose these diseases and take proper precautions and care accordingly. Hence, the increasing demand for wearable pulse oximeters to monitor respiratory health continuously will drive the wearable pulse oximeters market growth during the forecast period.

Limitations and complications associated with wearable pulse oximeters challenge the growth of the market. Wearable pulse oximeters have been associated with various complications and limitations as they have been found to provide inaccurate readings and measurements in different situations. For example, the presence of abnormal hemoglobin such as carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; anemia; reduced peripheral circulation due to vasoconstriction or peripheral vascular diseases, venous congestion; bright ambient light; and the presence of nail varnish can affect the accuracy of the readings in wearable pulse oximeters. Various low-priced wearable pulse oximeters sold in the market have been demonstrated to have highly inaccurate saturation readings during hypoxia.

Key Trends-

Miniaturization of wearable pulse oximeters is an emerging market trend. The increasing development of miniature wearable medical devices for diagnostics, including portable pulse oximeters drives the market growth. Market vendors focus on developing products that are smaller, more reliable, and more energy efficient than previous generations without compromising efficiency. The miniaturization of wearable devices is transforming the Internet of Things (IoT) market, which is expected to show huge potential over the next ten years. Hence, such trends will propel the growth of the global wearable pulse oximeters market during the forecast period.

Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market - Company Profiles

The wearable pulse oximeters market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Apple Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., GOQii, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Isansys Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, MTEC Global Co. Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., OMRON Corp., Oxitone medical LTD, Shanghai Zhaoguan Information Technology Co., Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc., and Wellue Health.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fingertip and ring pulse oximeters, and wrist-worn pulse oximeters), end-user (hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and home care), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth of the fingertip and ring pulse oximeters segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. These types of oximeters are controllers that come with fingertip probes and a display to record the readings. Since they simply provide basic saturation of peripheral oxygen (SpO2) (blood oxygenation) functions, these devices are relatively cost-effective for end-users and are mostly employed in non-clinical applications. There is also increasing adoption of fingertip pulse oximeters among patients with chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other lung diseases to monitor their SpO2 at home, during exercise, and during social activities. Hence, such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 244.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Apple Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., GOQii, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Isansys Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, MTEC Global Co. Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., OMRON Corp., Oxitone medical LTD, Shanghai Zhaoguan Information Technology Co., Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc., and Wellue Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wearable pulse oximeters market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

12.4 Apple Inc.

12.5 Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

12.6 Garmin Ltd.

12.7 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

12.8 Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd.

12.9 Konica Minolta Inc.

12.10 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

12.11 Masimo Corp.

12.12 Medtronic Plc

12.13 Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

12.14 MTEC Global Co. Ltd.

12.15 Nonin Medical Inc.

12.16 OMRON Corp.

12.17 Wellue Health

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

