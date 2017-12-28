Wearable Tech Summit Returns to CES 2018, January 11

"With shrinking footprints, new flexible and woven materials, advances in battery life, new interfaces like voice and gesture, and a collaborative cloud of data, wearable technology is heading towards its next plateau. We're predicting that wearables in the workplace will get a major boost this year, as will a host of IoT wearables designed to keep you safe and healthier. Debates will spark around privacy as more and more companies use wearables to track everything from exercise to access at the workplace," said Robin Raskin, founder and president, Living in Digital Times.

This year's can't-miss sessions at the Wearable Tech Summit include:

A look at how wearables are moving away from "geeky" and toward "fashion-forward" with experts from ELLE magazine, Heisel, Fossil Group and Ashley Chloe .

magazine, Heisel, Fossil Group and . The Top Five Wearable Trends of 2018 with Xenoma, Interaxon (Muse) and Google.

Wearables that keep you safer and healthier with insight from Nuheara, ShotDoctor, Euromonitor International, Tractive GmbH and TrackR.

A discussion about wearables for safety and security in the workplace moderated by Piers Fawkes , Founder & President, PSFK.

, Founder & President, PSFK. Dr. Amanda Parkes shares her work on future-forward wearables.

The half-day conference is Thursday, January 11, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM at Tech West (Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302). To view the full conference agenda, visit here. Be sure to also visit the Wearables Marketplace to see wearable products from more than 50 exhibitors in action including the latest fitness devices, connected fashion accessories, wearable payment devices and innovative health-related wearables. Products will be shown all four days of CES 2018, located at Tech West, Sands, Level 2, Hall A-D.

For updates on Wearable Tech at CES follow @WearablesCES; #WearablesCES and #CES2018

About Living in Digital Times

Founded by veteran technology journalist Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times brings together the most knowledgeable leaders and the latest innovations impacting both technology and lifestyle. It helps companies identify and act on emerging trends, create compelling company narratives, and do better business through strong network connections. Living in Digital Times produces technology conferences, exhibits and events at CES and other locations throughout the year by lifestyle verticals. Core brands include Digital Health Summit, Digital Money Forum, FitnessTech, Baby Tech, Kids@Play, Family Tech Summit, FamilyTech TV, Beauty Tech, Wearables and FashionWare runway show, Last Gadget Standing and the KAPi Awards. The company also works with various foundations and manages the Young Innovators to Watch awards recognizing student STEAM innovations. For more information, visit www.LivinginDigitalTimes.com and keep up with our latest news on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CES

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

Media Contact:

Kristen Joerger

LKPR, Inc. for Living in Digital Times

Kristen@LKPRinc.com

646-484-4577, 603-494-3295 (mobile)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-tech-summit-returns-to-ces-2018-january-11-300575903.html

SOURCE Living in Digital Times

Related Links

http://www.livingindigitaltimes.com

