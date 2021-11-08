Wearable Technology Market Size to Grow by USD 35.48 Bn| Market Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Technavio

Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024: Driver and Challenges

The popularity of wearable devices as a payment method will offer immense growth opportunities. The growing adoption of contactless payment has led to an increase in partnerships among the market participants, which, in turn, has driven the market growth. In addition, the rising popularity of hybrid smartwatches is also one of the key factors anticipated to fuel market growth. The growing demand for these watches is encouraging several market vendors to develop watches while reaching out to a wider customer base. However, the rising concerns over data security and privacy will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wearable Technology Market is segmented as below:

Product

Smartwatches



Wireless Headphones



HMDs



Smart Bands



Smart Clothing



Smart Glasses



Smart Rings

Geographic Landscape

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The smartwatches segment led the market share in 2019 and will continue to retain its dominant market position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various advantages and functionalities being offered including several apps. In terms of geography, 40% of the growth will be contributed by APAC with China and Japan emerging as the key markets for wearable technology in the region. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of new technologies and the growing presence of large crowdfunding platforms.

Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The following areas are covered in this research report:

Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vuzix Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wearable Technology Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wearable technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wearable technology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable technology market vendors

Wearable Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 35.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.70 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vuzix Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

