Wearable Technology Revolutionizes the Trade Show Industry

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of its kind in wearable technology, the patent pending TVM.Bio Smart Badge uses advanced Near Field Communication (NFC) to make trade show registration simpler, smoother, and more profitable. Far superior to traditional printed badges for attendees, which are wasteful to print and vulnerable to damage, loss, and badge "swapping", the USB card of the TVM.Bio Smart Badge securely and conveniently stores your attendees' registration information with SSL Encryption. Offering extensive online support and and a user-friendly mobile portal, this exciting wearable technology will lead to more attendee and exhibitor registrations, quicker admission, and maximized trade show management revenue.

"Near Field Communication is the future of trade show registration, and wearable technology integrates that future into the trade show experience more than ever before," said Roger Singh the President for TVM.Bio. The TVM.Bio Smart Badge will reduce overhead costs by offering a paperless and environmentally friendly solution to trade show registration. "The days of leaving trade shows with tons of brochures and pamphlets that eventually get thrown in the garbage or filed away in a cabinet are gone," says Roger Singh. In addition to making registration quicker, the TVM.Bio Smart Badge can store digital pamphlets and brochures from exhibitors, making it easier than ever before to share content with attendees. The Smart Badge also offers safe and secure payment processing by allowing attendees to enter payment information directly into their profile. The Smart Badge provides real time analytical data to trade show management, allowing them to view exhibitor popularity and to optimize trade show layouts and organization. This groundbreaking wearable technology opens new avenues of communication for exhibitors, offering more advanced lead retrieval and allowing exhibitors to add sales notes to the profiles of attendees who visit their booths in real time. It is also easy and cost-effective to integrate, as it does not require expensive equipment rentals and can be accessed using any Android mobile device or Apple product with an NFC adapter. With exhibitors able to offer more, and attendees able to interact easier, the TVM.Bio Smart Badge will lead to a better experience for any trade show or conference.

About TVM.Bio Inc.: TVM.Bio Inc. is a marketing and promotion music solutions company based in Tampa, Florida. Having already produced the replacement for the compact disc, TVM.Bio Inc. has become a pioneer of digital and physical technology connecting record labels and artists to their fans to increase music sales. The TVM.Bio Smart Badge, and accompanying Trade Show Registration Plus registration software, is part of a broader effort by TVM.Bio Inc. to bring 21st Century digital and physical solutions to event organizers and trade shows, using technology that TVM.Bio Inc. originally developed for the music industry.

