Wearables Market in the US: 6.99% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Industry Analysis, Trends, Value, Growth, Opportunities, Segmentation, Outlook & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors | Technavio

Request Sample Report to get detailed analysis and competitive benchmarking insights

for effective decision making

Wearables Market in US Distribution Channel Outlook

Online – size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline – size and forecast 2021-2026

The wearables market share growth in the US by the smartwatches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for smartwatches in developing countries such as China, South Korea, and India owing to the substantial improvement in lifestyles and consumer preferences, especially among the middle-class population. This increase in watch production has increased the demand for smartwatches, which, in turn, has spurred the growth of the smartwatch market in the US.

Download Report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Key Market Driver-

Growing Preference for Wearables Electronic Devices for Payment

Wearables electronic device manufacturers are integrating Near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard into most devices to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal. The rising popularity of this method is attributed to the growing adoption of contactless payment across the US.

The growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearables electronic payment devices.

Owing to the growing adoption of contactless payment through wearables electronic devices, vendors such as Apple Inc., Samsung Group, Garmin Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc. are increasingly integrating the contactless payment feature into their offerings, which is expected to positively impact the wearables market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenge

Increasing Concerns over Data Security and Privacy Related to these Devices

With more advanced features being integrated into wearable electronic devices, huge volumes of data are being stored and accessed through these devices, including customers' call and message details, health information, and debit/credit card information. The data generated by a smartwatch can be easily decoded using a wireless interceptor.

There are also several wearable electronic devices that are embedded with NFC technology that allows these devices to store customer information and facilitate contactless transactions and data exchanges through these devices. Thus, the risk of security and privacy breach is expected to hinder the growth of the wearables market in the US during the forecast period.

Get Report Now! for more insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help

companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Some of the Major Wearables Companies in the US:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Fossil Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Click here for a sample report for more vendor insights with the latest product offerings

& news

Related Reports Include:

Mini PCs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mini PCs market share is expected to increase to USD 19.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%.Download Sample Report

Gaming Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gaming computer market share is expected to increase to USD 50.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%. Download Sample Report

Wearables Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

HMDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Fossil Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio