Wearables Market size in US is set to grow by USD 7,824.78 million from 2022 to 2027: The increasing focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle orientation to be a major market driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearables market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 7,824.78 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 9.13%, according to a recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Wearables Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The wearables market in the US report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Capri Holdings Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TomTom NV, Withings France SA, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Polar Electro Oy.

Wearables Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This wearables market report in the US extensively covers market segmentation by product type (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others), and distribution channel (online and offline).

The market share growth by the smart watches segment will be significant for the wearables market in the US during the forecast period. A smartwatch gives users quick access to a number of smartphone apps. The smart watches market is dominated by companies like Apple Inc. (Apple), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS), Sony Corp. (Sony), and Acer Inc. (Acer). Furthermore, the rise in partnerships between market vendors and market participants from various industries, including the IT industry, is one of the key factors boosting demand for smartwatches. Also, through these partnerships and collaborations, vendors can modernize their products with cutting-edge features and technologies while utilizing the technical know-how of other market participants to create cutting-edge products and increase market share. Hence, such factors drive segment growth, which leads to overall market growth during the forecast period.

Wearables Market in US: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

There is a rising focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle orientation, which drives the wearables market in US. The use of wearables offers a simple and convenient way to track physical activity, keep tabs on one's health, and reach fitness goals. As consumers have become extremely health conscious, using such products to achieve their fitness goals. Therefore, wearable fitness technology, such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, has become increasingly popular in recent years, with Fitbit, Garmin, and Apple dominating the market.

Apart from apps and other features that assist users in setting and achieving their fitness goals, these devices offer a variety of features, such as heart rate monitoring, step tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing number of partnerships and M&A activities are significant trends shaping the wearables market in US. The wearables market in the US is still in its development phase and thus, the market vendors acquire other vendors that sell wearable technologies and form strategic alliances with other participants.

These partnerships and M&A activities allow vendors to create cutting-edge products by utilizing the technology and technical expertise of the market participants. Hence, trends such as mergers and acquisitions fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The presence of counterfeit products poses a great threat to the growth of the wearables market in US during the forecast period. Well-known wearable products from major vendors such as Apple, Samsung Electronics, Fitbit, and Xiaomi, are available in abundance as counterfeit copies in the market. Since they are more popular with local consumers than other wearable electronic devices, smartwatches, and smart bands are the most counterfeited products in the market.

Also, due to the availability of these products through a variety of distribution channels, including brick-and-mortar stores, online retailers, and social media platforms, it is very challenging to gain control of the counterfeit market. Hence, such factors hinder the growth of the wearables market in the US during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wearables market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wearables market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wearables market in US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wearables market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the wearables Market In US vendors

Wearables Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,824.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.64 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Capri Holdings Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TomTom NV, Withings France SA, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Polar Electro Oy Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Wearables market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Wearables market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Smart watches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Smart watches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Smart watches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Smart watches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Smart watches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 HMDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on HMDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on HMDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on HMDs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on HMDs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Smart bands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Smart bands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 66: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 67: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 68: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 69: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 70: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 71: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 72: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 73: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 74: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 75: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: adidas AG - Segment focus

11.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 77: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Anhui Huami Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 86: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Garmin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 100: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: HTC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 108: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 111: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

11.13 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 115: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

11.14 Polar Electro Oy

Exhibit 120: Polar Electro Oy - Overview



Exhibit 121: Polar Electro Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Polar Electro Oy - Key offerings

11.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.16 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 128: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11.17 Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

