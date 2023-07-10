Wearables Market size to grow by USD 73,631.84 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing number of partnerships and M&A activities is one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearables market size is set to grow by USD 73,631.84 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 15.09%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearables Market 2023-2027

Wearables Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The wearables market is segmented as follows:

Product

Smartwatches



Wireless Headphones



HMDs



Smart Bands



Others

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The smartwatches segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. A smartwatch offers health monitoring by tracking the number of steps taken, calories burned, and heart rate, among others as well as provides wearers with quick access to several apps on their smartphones. The growing number of partnerships between market vendors and market participants from various industries drives the growth of the segment. Furthermore, collaborations and partnerships with market participants allow vendors to upgrade their products with innovative features and advanced technologies and leverage their technical expertise to develop innovative products and capture more market share. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Wearables Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the wearables market include Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., CINOPTICS, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kopin Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Omate Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Group Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Acer Inc. - The company offers wearables such as liquid leap active wireless activity wristbands.

The company offers wearables such as liquid leap active wireless activity wristbands. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers wearables such as smartwatches and Pixel watches.

The company offers wearables such as smartwatches and Pixel watches. Apple Inc. - The company offers wearables such as Apple watch Ultra and Series 8.

Wearables Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The wide selection and usage of wearable devices drive market growth during the forecast period.

drive market growth during the forecast period. This helps consumers with a smooth payment method contributing to major factors in driving market growth.

Contactless payments are getting implemented in wearable electronic devices, resulting in wearable electronic device manufacturers integrating NFC technology as a standard for their wearable devices.

Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growing number of partnerships and M&A activities is the major trend in the market.

is the major trend in the market. The vendors in the market are forming strategic partnerships with market participants and acquiring other vendors that offer wearables technologies.

These partnerships and M&A activities enable vendors to develop innovative products by leveraging the technology and technical expertise of the market participants. Such activities also result in the development of a wearables electronic device ecosystem, which will fuel the adoption of wearable devices.

The increasing number of partnerships and M&A activities among the market participants is expected to support the growth of the global wearables market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The growing counterfeit products market will challenge the growth of the global wearables market.

will challenge the growth of the global wearables market. The market is filled with fake copies of all the prominent products from major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Fitbit, and Xiaomi. Most of these counterfeit products are manufactured in APAC, owing to the presence of low-cost labor and other counterfeit product markets.

Smartwatches and smart bands are the most counterfeited products available in the market due to their greater appeal to local consumers compared with other wearables electronic devices. Customers are buying counterfeit products knowingly or unknowingly due to the significantly reduced price of these products.

From the consumers' perspective, the sale of these counterfeit products is a threat to their privacy and security. Many of these products are used by customers as a payment method as well as for health monitoring.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Wearables Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wearables market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wearables market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wearables market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearables market vendors

Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 73,631.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., CINOPTICS, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kopin Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Omate Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wearables market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wearables market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Smartwatches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Smartwatches - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 HMDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on HMDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on HMDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on HMDs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on HMDs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Smart bands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Smart bands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 120: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Acer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 130: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 135: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 CINOPTICS

Exhibit 139: CINOPTICS - Overview



Exhibit 140: CINOPTICS - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: CINOPTICS - Key offerings

12.8 Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Garmin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 GoPro Inc.

Exhibit 150: GoPro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: GoPro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: GoPro Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Kopin Corp.

Exhibit 157: Kopin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Kopin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Kopin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Kopin Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 165: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 170: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Omate Inc.

Exhibit 175: Omate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Omate Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Omate Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 181: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

