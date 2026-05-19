wearabowl® Introduces the First Wearable Snack Bowl for Toddlers Learning to Self-Feed While Buckled In and On the Go

wearabowl® is the first wearable snack bowl that comfortably attaches around a toddler's thigh while buckled in their stroller, keeping snacks secure and always within reach on their lap. Designed for toddlers 9 months and up, it supports self-feeding, fine motor development, and a calmer on-the-go experience for both children and parents.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- wearabowl®, the mom-founded brand bringing a new, child-centered approach to toddler snacking on the go, introduces the first wearable snack bowl designed for toddlers 9 months and up as they reach their self-feeding milestone.

This stage coincides with the development of the pincer grasp when toddlers begin using their thumb and index finger to pick up small pieces of food and feed themselves on their own. According to pediatric research, most babies develop their pincer grasp between 9–12 months. During this time, how snacks are presented matters. When food is easy to see and reach, they can develop this fine motor skill more naturally and independently.

With soft, flexible straps that comfortably attach around a child's thigh when buckled in their stroller, wearabowl® supports this pivotal milestone by keeping snacks secure and always within reach on their lap—the easiest place for toddlers to see, reach, and pick up their snacks using their pincer grasp.

As parents prioritize more practical products that simplify busy lives while supporting their child's development, the growing global baby products market is shifting toward more function-driven, child-centered design. wearabowl® meets this moment as three key trends converge: developmentally aligned feeding tools, growing demand for on-the-go snacking solutions, and preference for screen-free alternatives that encourage real-world engagement.

By solving for all three through one patented design, wearabowl® offers toddlers in strollers a more intuitive approach to traditional baby feeding products and toddler self-feeding tools. Snack trays—if the stroller even has one—are often positioned too far or too high out of reach and can block a child's view. Spill-proof snack cups create an obstacle to the pincer grasp and, like other toddler snack containers, can easily be dropped or thrown out of reach.

wearabowl® gives toddlers more control when buckled into their stroller. With snacks secure on their lap, they have the freedom to explore using both hands while naturally building coordination and confidence. Parents have less to manage during on-the-go snack time while giving their child a simple solution designed for their developmental stage, encouraging connection, not distraction.

"Our wearabowl journey started one day when my husband took our one-year-old daughter to the LA Zoo. She was active with her pincer grasp and eager to feed herself Cheerios while in her stroller, but she was having a hard time," says wearabowl® founder & CEO Chandra Feltus, a mom of three and entrepreneur. "No matter where her bowl was placed, it wasn't working for her. It kept falling, or it was too hard for her to reach. But he noticed that when he placed a few Cheerios on her lap, she could easily use her pincer grasp to eat them one by one. She lit right up. That's when it clicked. On her lap is exactly where her snacks belonged. Easy to see, easy to reach, easy to pick up! There was no product we could find that supported this need, so we created one."

Selected by Motherly as one of its "favorite toddler-friendly snack containers" during pre-launch testing, wearabowl® was praised as "a handy gem for parents tired of picking up dropped snack cups a thousand times on a walk." The brand now holds multiple U.S. patents and is gaining traction with parents who are tuned into their child's natural development and growing independence.

wearabowl® is made from a durable, non-toxic, food-safe fabric (PUL), commonly used for waterproof bibs. It's soft, lightweight, and easy to clean—ideal for all kinds of snacks.

The Launch Collection features three nature-inspired prints—Moon Phase, Sun Rays, and Ocean Waves—reflecting connection, exploration, and the beauty of the outdoors. Each product comes in a reusable, recyclable gift box with a multilingual welcome booklet, making it an ideal choice for first birthdays, baby registries, and the self-feeding milestone.

Shop now at www.wearabowl.com, priced at $24 each, with a limited-time launch offer of $65 plus free shipping for a set of three.

About wearabowl®

wearabowl® is the mom-owned brand behind the first wearable snack bowl that comfortably attaches around a child's thigh while they are seated and buckled in. Inspired by a moment at the zoo when her daughter struggled to snack independently while buckled in her stroller, wearabowl® is built around how toddlers naturally learn to feed themselves using their pincer grasp. The patented design keeps snacks secure on their lap—the easiest place for toddlers to see, reach, and pick up their snacks. This gives them a more intuitive way to practice their pincer grasp, even while on the go, without the common obstacles of dropped snack cups, spill-proof lids, or out-of-reach snacks. Invented by a creative dad and developed by a career mom of three, wearabowl® supports child-centered development and independence while easing everyday frustrations, so families can spend more time enjoying the simple things in life… like an afternoon at the zoo.

For more information, visit www.wearabowl.com or follow @wearabowl on Instagram.

Media Contact

Chandra Feltus

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646 712 0626

SOURCE wearabowl®