wearIQ Launches at Walmart -- Smart Glasses Available In-Store Nationwide, Now $19.88

Smart eyewear designed for everyday life becomes accessible to all shoppers across the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- wearIQ , the innovative smart eyewear brand redefining wearable technology for everyday use, today announced its nationwide launch at Walmart stores. Now at an even lower price point of $19.88, wearIQ brings fashionable, intuitive Bluetooth glasses to shoppers across the country.

Following its successful debut on Walmart.com, wearIQ is bringing its modern, fashion-forward frame designs with open-ear audio, built-in Siri and Google voice assistant access, and intuitive functionality into stores — creating a seamless, hands-free experience that enhances work, workouts, travel, and everyday life. Coming to Walmart stores nationwide, wearIQ brings cutting-edge wearable technology directly to where consumers shop, making innovative eyewear more accessible than ever.

"We created wearIQ to redefine what smart eyewear can be — approachable, functional, and effortlessly stylish," said Darren Zeng, wearIQ spokesperson. "With our smart glasses available in Walmart stores — now at an accessible $19.88 — we're breaking down the barriers of high cost and complex technology to make wearable innovation part of everyday life for more people."

Product features include:

Open-Ear Audio: Listen to music, take calls, and interact with voice assistants while staying aware of your surroundings.

Listen to music, take calls, and interact with voice assistants while staying aware of your surroundings. Intuitive Controls: Easy-to-use design that fits seamlessly into daily life.

Easy-to-use design that fits seamlessly into daily life. Fashion-Forward Frames: Stylish options that look like traditional eyewear.

Stylish options that look like traditional eyewear. Affordable Price: Just $19.88 at Walmart — the only smart glasses in stores nationwide.

To further its dedication to making wearable technology accessible, wearIQ is also launching a new line of smartwatches designed for kids. Featuring parent-focused safety controls, and customizable features that encourage healthy habits, the watches are built to give parents peace of mind while empowering kids to explore and stay connected safely.

wearIQ is now available in store and online at Walmart.com, giving consumers the chance to explore and try the latest in smart eyewear innovation.

