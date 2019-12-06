WearRAcon Europe: Conference and Hands-On Testing of Industrial Exoskeletons Deemed a Full Success!

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November 19-20 marked the first Annual WearRAcon Europe Conference! The presence of 120 attendees, 16 exhibitors, and more than 30 very informative lectures on industrial, medical and military exoskeletons helped make for an exciting event. Fraunhofer IPA and the University of Stuttgart's Institute of Industrial Manufacturing and Management IFF organized this European version of WearRAcon, in close collaboration with the Wearable Robotics Association (WearRA). Dr. Joe Hitt, Managing Director of WearRA and Dr. Urs Schneider, head of the Department of Biomechatronic Systems at Fraunhofer IPA and Conference Chair, opened the event. Dr. Jan Veneman, coordinator of the COST Action Wearable Robots, greatly supported the organization of the conference.

Renowned exoskeleton expert, Dr. Thomas Sugar, Arizona State University, Co-Founder of WearRA and WearRAcon gave a great keynote overview on research in exoskeleton technology. Prof. Robert Riener, ETH Zurich showed new approaches in medical exoskeleton research and announced Cybathlon 2020 in Zurich.

The first day of the conference began with the plenary session, where different experts shared their experience using exoskeletons. In the afternoon, researchers from Germany, The Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Italy shared the status of their works in parallel sessions focused on Industrial; Medical; and Military Applications.

On the second day end-users, researchers and exoskeleton manufacturers enjoyed the hands-on testing possibilities in various production and logistics scenarios including overhead work as well as lifting and handling tasks. The room was full of end-users and exhibitors testing devices and networking.

2020 will bring WearRAcon back to Phoenix for the 5th annual event, March 30 to April 1. Focus areas will include an Automotive Forum, a Logistics Forum, and an Insurance Forum, along with sessions on medical and rehabilitation. Keynote speakers will include: Mr. Norm Bafunno, Senior VP at Toyota Motor North America, Dr. Rich Mahoney, CEO and Founder of Seismic, Inc. and Dr. Michael Goldfarb, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Vanderbilt University. The event will also include an ASTM F48 Standards meeting on the Wednesday and Thursday following the conference.

We are excited to announce that WearRAcon Europe will return in 2020 to Stuttgart, September 29 and 30. Read Full Press Release.

