Wearsafe Launches in Japan and Welcomes Hideki Matsui as Brand Ambassador

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearsafe Labs, creators of the Wearsafe personal safety and communication platform, has partnered with baseball great Hideki Matsui for its launch in Japan.

"Wearsafe enables my family to instantly communicate, so I can send the right type of assistance," adds Matsui. Tweet this The Wearsafe platform enables my family to instantly communicate, so I can send the right type of assistance. It is an honor to be the Wearsafe Brand Ambassador in Japan," adds Hideki Matsui.

This partnership will highlight Wearsafe's voice activation capabilities for the Japanese market and show how the Wearsafe platform enables Hideki Matsui to stay connected to his mother and father, Saeko and Masao Matsui, should they need help. The collaboration will include a multifaceted campaign featuring Hideki and his family during Respect for the Aged Day (敬老の日, Keirō no Hi) on September 20, 2021.

"It is an honor to have Mr. Matsui as our brand ambassador in Japan," said David Beniot, co-founder and CEO of Wearsafe. "The launch of Wearsafe in the Japanese market couldn't be more timely. As 2020 taught us all, we want to be connected no matter how far apart we are. Wearsafe enables families such as Mr. Matsui's to stay connected, especially in an emergency."

Wearsafe offers a simple and affordable way for families to connect should a problem or emergency arise, without making a call. Wearsafe can instantly connect individuals living abroad and parents with children, in school or away at college. During COVID, the Wearsafe platform transformed into a Smart PPE application as it provided another layer of protection and communication to those living apart.

"Since graduating high school I have lived apart from my parents, and although there was distance between us even in Japan, there is greater distance and a significant time-zone difference with the U.S. Since 2003 I have felt that my family is really far away from me. At that time if we had Wearsafe, I think it would have been very reassuring," said Matsui. "Growing up in the small town of Neagari, Ishikawa (now Nomi, Ishikawa), my parents instilled strong family values in my brother and me while supporting my dreams of playing professional baseball. The Wearsafe platform enables my family to instantly communicate, so I can send the right type of assistance. It is an honor to be the Wearsafe Brand Ambassador in Japan," adds Matsui.

"Wearsafe's ability to offer Japanese to its growing list of voice activation options is vital to its growth," says Ravi Singh, Chairman of the Board for Wearsafe. "As a New York Yankees fan and a long-time follower of Japanese baseball, I have a great appreciation for the respect Hideki Matsui has earned on and off the field. It is a privilege and honor for Matsui-san and his family to use Wearsafe to stay connected and feel safer."

Wearsafe is available to buy for ¥12,900 at: japan.wearsafe.com

About Wearsafe

Wearsafe Labs, pioneers of personal protection products and communication services, is redefining the way people seek and provide help via its safety platform and mobile app software. Based in Hartford, Connecticut, the Wearsafe platform offers comprehensive features, including real-time tracking, live audio, voice activation, and more, all in a universal application. The Wearsafe platform and enabled devices have been used in more than 115 countries and provide more accurate data and context than any other personal safety technology.

To learn more, visit japan.wearsafe.com

About Hideki Matsui

Matsui's celebrated career started in Japan's Nippon Professional League, where he earned All-Star credits in nine out of his ten seasons with the Yomiuri Giants. In 2003, Matsui turned his attention to Major League Baseball in the U.S. During his seven years with the New York Yankees, Matsui was named 2009 World Series Most Valuable Player—the first for a Japanese player—helping the Yankees to the title; and twice played in the All-Star Game (2003 and 2004). On January 15, 2018, he became the youngest player to be inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame. Matsui continues to have an active philanthropic presence across various causes, including the Matsui 55 Baseball Foundation, Inc., in addition to acting as a consultant for his former teams.

